Latest Industry Insight highlights the need for operators to prioritise green solutions for the post Covid-19 era, with optical fibre significantly outperforming its rivals in terms of consumption

Milan, Italy, 13 July 2021 – As the amount of data traffic rises due to an increasingly connected world, global operators must play their part in powering a greener, more digital and resilient society by leveraging high-capacity optical fibre systems. According to the new Industry Insight from Prysmian Group, by deploying optical fibre networks that use eco-friendly materials, operators will reduce energy consumption and cut out unnecessary emissions across the supply chain. As countries across the continent prepare for the post Covid-19 era, quality passive optical networks will be essential to enable their digital transformation.

Broadband traffic has risen significantly over the past year as millions of people began to work remotely, however optical fibre connections account for just 26 percent of total broadband connections on average in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Increasing the share of fibre connections will be crucial to ensure countries can benefit from emerging technologies and deliver connectivity at optimum speed and low latency.

Optical fibre helps to reduce energy consumption, with gains made during production and built upon further once the optical fibre has been deployed across networks and used for last mile connectivity. This is due to its use of spectrum, which can be lit on demand, rather than constantly, at each end point. Fibre is also more energy efficient than its rivals, ADSL, PSTN and mobile, through its reliability, longer lifespan and future-proofed capacities, even more so when choosing a high-quality bend-insensitive fibre, such as Prysmian Group’s BendBright™XS G.657.A2 fibre.

“Fibre optic providers have an important role to play in the journey towards a greener future, including Prysmian Group. Fibre offers enhanced stability and reliability and has a longer expected network lifetime. Not only does this subsequently save money, but it reduces the environmental impact as less material is being used,” said Philippe Vanhille, Executive Vice President Telecom Business at Prysmian Group. “We believe that more energy efficient fibre solutions must be designed, while still providing the digital infrastructure that is required in a connected world. We are making vast improvements in energy efficiency, through the use of spectrum and by reducing consumption across mobile networks, but this is not a solo effort. The entire ecosystem must come together to make sustainable networks a reality.”

The use of fibre also enhances the efficiency of mobile networks, especially when used to connect an antenna, making it vital for telecoms networks and the fixed, enterprise and mobile customers they serve. This is particularly important due to the increasing wavelength requirements of passive optical networks, and the rising impact of 5G as it is rolled out across the globe.

The new Industry Insight from Prysmian Group highlights the future-proofing capabilities offered by fibre through its compatibility with foreseen iterations of fixed and mobile networks, including Fibre To The Curb (FTTC), Fibre To The Home (FTTH) and 5G. The company has developed sustainable solutions that use recycled materials and have a smaller design, resulting in reduced supply chain, transport, storage and installation costs for customers.

