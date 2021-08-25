Creating instant converged IT and unified communications channel opportunities whilst enhancing Microsoft capabilities

Almere 25 August 2021 – Enreach, one of Europe’s fastest growing unified communications (UC) companies providing innovative contact technology backed by investment company Waterland, further strengthens its cloud productivity credentials with the addition of cloud solutions provider DSD Europe and its sister company CloudLand (‘DSD’). DSD is a high growth provider of IT, security and other cloud products to over 5,000 active resellers across Europe, through its leading cloud marketplace.

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach

The combination of DSD and Enreach unlocks opportunities to cross-sell compatible products and share joint expertise to the benefit of resellers and customers across both businesses. The acquisition is a significant step in Enreach’s growth strategy towards digital transformation services, supported by the accelerated convergence of IT and unified communications in light of remote working and cloud-based collaboration market trends.

One-stop-shop

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach: "Following the recent acquisition of Go2theCloud, a Microsoft Cloud Service Provider, the acquisition of DSD enhances the opportunity to provide our existing resellers with a one-stop-shop solution for all digital transformation needs their customers have. DSD provides the required scale and expertise we needed to help execute our strategy and quickly scale new business for integrated productivity tools and services. As an established and fast-growing partner of Microsoft and cloud marketplace of software solutions to IT resellers and MSPs across Europe, we immediately identified a unique strategic fit with Enreach. We are therefore very pleased to welcome DSD to our group."

Integrated Productivity offering

Founded in 2009, DSD Europe was the first to enable the digital distribution of many software brands. After launching their in-house developed cloud marketplace DSD has rapidly developed into a leading provider of digital software for IT resellers and MSPs, with a large focus on the Microsoft eco-system.

DSD will enhance the Enreach portfolio towards an integrated UC- and Productivity Cloud Services offering targeted towards Enreach partners, starting in the Netherlands but with significant new channel opportunities in France and Belgium.

The company will continue to be based in the Netherlands. Thijs van de Moosdijk, CEO and co-founder of the company, will continue to look after existing DSD partners and help to drive new growth initiatives going forward in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe alongside his experienced management team, reporting directly to Terry Aurik (CEO Enreach NL) and Martin Classen (Chief Product Officer Enreach).

Van de Moosdijk said: "DSD is an established market player with a strong track record of rapid expansion both in existing and new markets and has a meaningful multi-country presence in Europe. Our own-IP license cloud marketplace through which IT resellers and MSPs can offer software to the end user on a SaaS basis, allows for easy purchase, activation and management of software and cloud services and will help facilitate additional growth for Enreach partners. With the IT and Telco channels converging, becoming part of Enreach creates an opportunity to help our resellers add telco services to their portfolio in an easy way. This results in those resellers becoming the one-stop-shop ICT provider for their customers. With more than 40 software and cloud software providers on our cloud marketplace we offer highly personalised service to our partners with whom we develop strong relationships. Something that matches perfectly with Enreach “working wonders” for all of its customers.”

NOTE TO THE EDITORS

About DSD

DSD Europe, founded in 2009, is a cloud solutions provider with a presence in multiple European markets and a proprietary (own IPR) cloud marketplace. In recent years DSD expanded its product range to include security, backup and other productivity solutions for corporate end customers. Its headquarters are in the Netherlands, and has 30 full-time employees. DSD is a trendsetter with an innovative cloud marketplace, with proven daily growth – growth in the number of partners, but also growth in the range on offer and the development of the DSD marketplace.

In 2018 the CloudLand brand was launched and is now managed by Lex Fabistas and Thijs van de Moosdijk. Similar to DSD Europe, CloudLand is a cloud solutions provider servicing IT resellers & MSPs in the Benelux with the DSD cloud marketplace. Also based in the Netherlands, CloudLand has shown rapid growth in its first 3 years due to the experience in software distribution and having centralised services and has 8 full-time employees.

For more information about DSD Europe and CloudLand, please visit: https://www.dsdeurope.nl/ and https://www.cloudland.store/

About Enreach

Enreach is a European leader in unified communications delivering meaningful human contact technology with a strong presence in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Denmark and Finland. Enreach provides collaboration technology, IT services and telecoms services via its resellers, service provider partners and direct brands. All businesses contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organisations. Enreach’s mission is to give businesses access to the best communication, IT services and collaboration tools with an easy, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group’s products put powerful features in reach of every business, no matter the industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting amazing things done. Enreach is active in over 25 countries and has 1,040 employees working across 19 different European offices.

For more information about Enreach, please visit: https://enreach.com/en

Press contact

Team Lewis

Jennifer Vogels

E-mail: enreach@teamlewis.com

T: +31 (0)40 235 4600

Reineke Beijdorff, CMO Enreach

Enreach, PR/ Media

E-Mail: reineke.beijdorff@enreach.com

T: +31 (0)6 868 69 278