Almere 5 October 2022 – Enreach, one of Europe’s fastest growing providers of converged contact solutions backed by independent investment firm Waterland Private Equity (“Waterland”), further strengthens its footprint in the Netherlands and Denmark, thereby continuing its long-term buy-&-build strategy. With the addition of Dutch ICT provider Contict B.V. (“Contict”) and Danish service provider Datel ApS (“Datel”), Enreach enhances its leading position in these markets and adds more productivity expertise and solutions alongside increased scale in its voice and connectivity business. This opens up significant new synergies for both companies, particularly through operational integration and opportunities for cross-selling Enreach’s broad portfolio.

Contict, founded in 2006, is a full service ICT provider serving over 500 SMEs in the Northern and Eastern part of the Netherlands. Contict brings a strong track record and experience selling cloud communications solutions and other smart cloud services to its customers. Datel, founded in 1983 and today trading as a member of the KLC Erhverv franchise, serves over 1,000 businesses across Denmark with full workplace and business telephony solutions and further strengthens Enreach’s leading presence in the Danish market. The addition of Contict and Datel to Enreach will unlock new opportunities for customers across both countries, diversifying the available product suite including Enreach’s innovative portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions.

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach

Converged contact solutions

The two acquisitions are a significant step in Enreach’s growth strategy to become a pan-European market leader in converged contact solutions. Instead of just delivering features, this approach enables Enreach to tap into an ecosystem of powerful productivity tools that extend far beyond the features associated with unified communications (UC), and align far better with evolving customer needs.

“With a strong portfolio of companies selling cloud communications solutions, Enreach has added and successfully integrated IT specialised vendors over the last two years. This has given us a leading position in many of our European markets. We continue to see an accelerated convergence of IT and unified communications driven by increased remote working and adoption of cloud-based collaboration. These two acquisitions, which bring significant expertise and knowledge of successfully delivering integrated communications and IT solutions, are representative of our long-term buy-&-build strategy and strengthen our ability to serve the evolving needs of our customers. We are extremely pleased to welcome Contict and Datel to the group”, says Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach.

“The latest two acquisitions are another positive step forward for Enreach, particularly in terms of the seamless integration of productivity solutions within the existing communications and collaboration products. With the recent add-on acquisitions, Enreach is consistently pursuing its strategy of expanding its client base across Europe and deepening its existing portfolio. This also further improves the quality of its services, with the client remaining the central aspect of its business model. Great and continuous steps towards European market leadership”, says Dr. Carsten Rahlfs, Managing Partner at Waterland.

Waterland has extensive experience in the fields of digitalisation and integration of ICT service providers through its investments in several European countries. In Germany, Waterland already has stakes in companies such as netgo (IT system house) and the Serrala Group (payment technologies).

NOTE TO THE EDITORS

About Enreach

Enreach is a European leader in converged contact solutions with a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Finland and the Baltic States. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecom services through its resellers, service provider partners and direct channels. All operations contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organizations. Enreach's mission is to give companies access to the best communication and collaboration tools with a simple, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group's products place powerful features within reach of all companies, regardless of industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting great things done. Enreach operates in over 25 countries and has over 1,150 employees working in 27 different European offices.

For more information about Enreach, please visit: www.enreach.com

About Waterland

Waterland is an independent private equity investment group that supports businesses in realizing their growth ambitions. With substantial financial resources and industry expertise, Waterland enables its portfolio companies to achieve accelerated growth both organically and through acquisitions. Waterland has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Switzerland. In November 2021, Waterland opened its first office in Spain (Barcelona). Waterland manages over nine billion euros of investor commitments.

Press contact

Reineke Beijdorff, CMO Enreach

Enreach, PR/Media

E-mail: pr@enreach.com

T: +31 (0)6 868 69 278