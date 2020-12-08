Almere/Dortmund, 8 December 2020 - Enreach, the fast-growing European unified communications group, has been named as one of the market leaders in a new Frost Radar focused on European hosted IP Telephony and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). Enreach scores high on both its innovation and growth dimensions. “With its comprehensive solutions portfolio and considerable growth in the past few years, Enreach has earned a spot among the growth and innovation leaders in the European hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market”, said Elka Popova, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Over 120 companies were evaluated in what Frost & Sullivan has identified as growth markets: “European businesses are rapidly adopting hosted Internet Protocol (IP) telephony and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solutions to become more agile and more easily adapt to ever-evolving market conditions.”

Frost & Sullivan Radar Chart

“With its flexible, mobile-ready cloud services and partner-friendly approach, Enreach is well positioned to deliver value to businesses of varying size and industry throughout Europe. Committed to continued innovation and growth, Enreach is likely to further evolve its cloud communications solutions and expand its geographic reach to better address evolving customer needs in more European countries,” added Elka Popova.

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach said, “We are delighted by this recognition of Enreach as one of the top industry players, reflecting all the hard work that has gone into our evolution over the past couple of years. This is through a combination of our buy and build strategy, commitment to an advanced technology roadmap, and rolling out innovative services across Europe. I extend my thanks to our entire community — staff, customers and partners — for their continued support.”

Market growth led by need for flexibility

According to Frost & Sullivan experts, “The COVID-19 epidemic further re-enforced the need for flexibility in technology consumption in terms of capacity adjustments, as well as delivery of services independent of user location, network and devices. With its mobile-first approach, Enreach is one of the growth and innovation leaders in the European cloud communications and collaboration market offering multiple options — including mobile and wireline, as well as public and private cloud PBX and UCaaS solutions — in different European countries.”

“The year 2020 has the potential to become a tipping point in cloud services adoption. Cloud calling, meetings and messaging/collaboration solutions are providing a flexible and cost-effective solution to the rapidly-expanded remote workforce, as well as to various organisations seeking ways to maintain employee and customer engagement despite social distancing mandates.”

Stijn Nijhuis adds, “As well as being a pivotal year for IP telephony and UCaaS, 2020 has also been one of multiple milestones for Enreach, including the acquisitions of Botsquad and HeroBase, plus the continued development of our technology platform and services, and growth of our pan-European customer and reseller base. Receiving this recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a great end to the year.”

About Enreach

Enreach is the parent company of various labels such as Voiceworks, Swyx, Centile, Eazit, i4IP, ipnordic, M Mobility, HeroBase, Network Telecom, Botsquad and masvoz. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecoms services via their reselling and service providing partners or direct brands that are transformative for SMEs and the people that work with them. All brands contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organisations. Enreach’s mission is to give businesses access to the best communication and collaboration tools with an easy, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group’s products put powerful features in reach of every business, no matter the industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting amazing things done. Enreach is active in the core markets Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, UK, Spain and France with activities in 25 countries and 950 employees.

For more information about Enreach, please visit: https://enreach.com/

