Cloud communications leader is recognised for both market growth and technology innovation

Almere 13th October 2022 – Enreach, one of Europe’s fastest growing providers of converged contact solutions backed by independent investment firm Waterland Private Equity (“Waterland”), announces it has been rated one of the top European-based Unified Communications vendors in the new 2022 UCaaS Frost Radar. Produced by the global market research firm Frost & Sullivan, the Frost Radar annually evaluates unified communications vendors across a wide range of key metrics to measure both the success that providers have achieved and the readiness of these companies in addressing the evolving market and technology dynamics that continue to redefine customer requirements.

Frost Radar 2022

Frost & Sullivan measured companies in several areas, including vision and strategy, sales growth, market share, and other sales and marketing activities. Enreach has been specifically recognised in this year’s Frost Radar as the fastest-growing European-based provider as evidenced by its shift of hybrid deployments to cloud-based solutions in high opportunity markets such as Germany and its distinctive approach to offering mobile-native UCaaS products.

Frost & Sullivan also made note of Enreach’s ability to innovate rapidly whilst consolidating its technologies across the group, as well as recognising the company’s unique go-to-market model through direct sales, channel partners and service providers.

“We are delighted that Frost & Sullivan rates Enreach as a leader among European-born cloud communications providers,” said Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach. “As a company that is focused on satisfying the sophisticated needs of small, mid-size and enterprise customers across the continent through our direct and indirect channels, we have invested significant resources to understand the nuances that exist in each of our markets and offer the appropriate solutions that allow businesses to optimize efficiency, improve productivity, enhance brand loyalty and reduce costs.”

“Congratulations also go to our over 1,200 team members,” continued Nijhuis. “They are at the heart of our success and continue to be a source of inspiration every day.”

According to Robert Arnold, principal analyst of Frost & Sullivan, Enreach’s combination of deep market knowledge, strategic acquisitions and comprehensive product portfolio stands out in its peer group.

“Enreach ranks among the select few UCaaS providers featured on Frost Radar due to its pan-European heritage and committed focus on innovation,” noted Arnold. “Its market strength results from successful M&As and integrations, effective partner strategies and organic growth. The company’s differentiated portfolio and diverse go-to-market strategies are expected to lead to long-term success.”

NOTE TO THE EDITORS

About Enreach

Enreach is a European leader in converged contact solutions with a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Finland and the Baltic States. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecom services through its resellers, service provider partners and direct channels. All operations contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organisations. Enreach's mission is to give companies access to the best communication and collaboration tools with a simple, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group's products place powerful features within reach of all companies, regardless of industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting great things done. Enreach operates in over 25 countries and has over 1,200 employees working in 27 different European offices.

For more information about Enreach, please visit: www.enreach.com

