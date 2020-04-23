Free two-day event enables Postgres users and experts from enterprises worldwide to share experiences and best practices using popular open source database management system

BEDFORD, Mass., April 23, 2020 – EnterpriseDB announced that the annual Postgres Vision conference is going virtual. The event, which will take place from June 23-24, is a unique opportunity to learn about the future of Postgres in the enterprise. It will feature IT professionals, developers and Postgres community leaders who will share real-world stories about leveraging Postgres to architect, build and manage scalable applications. Registration for Postgres Vision 2020 is free.

Tracks and Speakers

Postgres Vision 2020 will feature 30+ sessions by some of the world’s leading Postgres experts. Tracks will explore the proliferation of Postgres in the enterprise, including the future of Postgres, real-world user stories, and the latest Postgres tools and technologies. This year’s conference also adds a new track focused on how developers are building scalable and secure applications with the Postgres database.

Speakers lined up so far include:

Bryson Koehler, chief technology officer, Equifax

Dinesh Adhikari, infrastructure manager, IKEA Group

Gordon Platt, senior database administrator, Mastercard

Jerry Eshbaugh, senior DevSecOps team lead, USDA

Adam Bunch, director of engineering & architecture, Konica Minolta Healthcare IT

Benny Rutten, senior database specialist, Isabel

Dr. Michael Stonebraker, Postgres pioneer, Turing Award winner and MIT professor

Bruce Momjian, co-founder of the PostgreSQL Global Development Group and database architect, EnterpriseDB

“Current global challenges are accelerating demand for Postgres,” according to EnterpriseDB President and CEO Ed Boyajian. “Taking Postgres Vision online this year allows us to extend its reach to thousands of global users, who can come together to explore the power of Postgres for developers, DBAs, IT, and the business. Our steering committee has a great vision for this. That combined with EDB’s Postgres depth and unique experience with customers make this a must-see event.”

Other Highlights

In addition to the lineup of speakers, Postgres Vision 2020 will offer live chat channels so attendees can network with their peers, speakers and sponsors. The event will also include Q&A sessions with technology and business experts and a digital exhibition floor where people can connect live with sponsors at their booths. Activities such as surveys and polls will allow participants to earn badges to increase their chances of winning prizes.

Registration

Register for Postgres Vision 2020 here: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=B072D521-111F-4A87-A8B7-E3221601B244

To learn more, visit the Postgres Vision website.

About EnterpriseDB Corporation

EnterpriseDB (EDB), the enterprise Postgres company, delivers an open source-based data management platform, optimized for greater scalability, security, and reliability. EDB Postgres makes organizations smarter while reducing risk and complexity with enterprise-proven management tools, security enhancements, and Oracle compatibility. Over 4,000 customers worldwide deploy diverse workloads including transaction processing, data warehousing, customer analytics and web-based applications, both on-premise and in the cloud. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseDB.com.



# # #



EnterpriseDB is a registered trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation. EDB and EDB Postgres are trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle, Inc. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.