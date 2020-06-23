Database enables people, teams, and enterprises to plug-in and go faster

BEDFORD, Mass., June 23, 2020 – PostgreSQL adoption is exploding worldwide. As its popularity continues to rise, EDB has updated its brand to better reflect its mission to bring PostgreSQL to more organizations. Unveiled today during the Postgres Vision 2020 virtual conference, the rebrand includes a name change to EDB fueled by a company transformation that conveys a steadfast commitment to help organizations accelerate innovation using PostgreSQL. To learn more about the rebrand, visit the EDB website.

PostgreSQL is a Game Changer

PostgreSQL is open source software at its best, fundamentally changing IT economics. Teams everywhere are deploying it on-premises, in containers, and in the cloud. It’s also governed by volunteers from around the world who are focused on delivering high quality software and enabling faster innovation. And while PostgreSQL offers strong capabilities that enable a wide range of applications, everyone from database administrators and developers to architects and DevOps managers can use some help to plug in and go faster.

“Postgres is bigger than any one company. It’s a movement. Our new tagline, ‘Power to Postgres,’ captures both the spirit of that movement and our commitment to it,” says EDB president and CEO Ed Boyajian. “We’re database fanatics, and for our customers, a trusted partner with the energy and expertise to supercharge Postgres and help them overcome their challenges.”

According to Adam Bunch, director of engineering and architecture for Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, “EDB is like a member of our team who works with us to figure out our best path forward and how to get more from Postgres. They are experts who we lean on 24x7 to help us run our business, as well as a strategic partner who has been instrumental in keeping our customers happy. Their expertise has been invaluable.”

EDB also extends PostgreSQL through a network of global partnerships. For example, last year, EDB began partnering with IBM to offer EDB Postgres Advanced Server (EPAS) as part of the IBM Data Management Platform. In an expansion of their partnership, the companies recently announced that EPAS will be available as a database-as-a-service on IBM Cloud within the next few weeks.

“EDB is a key strategic partner, further enriching the IBM Cloud ecosystem and helping us offer the best database technologies,” said Phil Buckellew, General Manager, IBM Cloud Platform. "EDB is committed to helping organizations get more from Postgres. This is vital as IBM Cloud seeks to provide even greater support for the open source community and further drive open innovation."

EDB Brings PostgreSQL to the Enterprise

EDB is a leader in the database management market with a passion for PostgreSQL, both where it’s been and where it’s going. In addition to Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, the company serves organizations such as IKEA, who uses EPAS and EDB Support, and Mastercard, who uses EDB replication software. All three organizations are holding sessions this week at Postgres Vision 2020.

About EDB

