The first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise IT startups around the world returns for a ninth edition

London, UK – July 1st 2020 – The 2020 Tech Trailblazers Awards opened for entries today, beginning a process which by November will result in the recognition of outstanding early-stage companies from around the world, across 12 major enterprise technology categories and three special categories.

Only for smaller businesses and startups less than six years old and at C-series funding or below, the Awards celebrate innovation in:

AI

big data

blockchain

cloud

containers

developer tools

fintech

IoT

mobile technology

networking

security

storage

Two of the special categories are for Female and Male CxOs of the year. Early stage startups – two years old or less, without VC funding – may apply in one tech category free of charge via the new Firestarter bursary, and will be entered automatically for the third special category: the Firestarter award.

Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, said: “This year’s process will be more comprehensive than ever. Entrants will have the opportunity to build their case with an executive interview for the Founders on Fire podcast and, in another first for the Awards, shortlisted companies will be offered an opportunity to present a ‘Lightning Talk’ to the judges. The Awards are a cracking opportunity for ambitious companies to present their innovations to the influential group of people that is our international judging panel.”

While winning an innovation award is no guarantee of subsequent success, the Tech Trailblazers Awards have established a track record of identifying startups that go on to succeed:

in the Cloud category alone, seven former winners or runners-up have been acquired since the awards began in 2012

in the Security category, winners or runners-up have between them gone on to raise US$722m in funding rounds

For more details and to enter, visit https://www.techtrailblazers.com. The streamlined, online entry process is powered by Judgify, making it easy to create and refine entries over a period of time before submitting.

Entries close on September 11th at 23:59 Pacific Time.

Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards was the first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise information technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies and concepts in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.

The Tech Trailblazers Awards are supported by sponsors and industry partners including AfriLabs, Amoo Venture Capital Advisory, beSUCCESS, bnetTV, China AXLR8R, the Cloud Security Alliance, Computing, Enterprise Times, GFT, The Green Grid, GSMA, The Icehouse, Infosecurity Magazine, Innovation Warehouse, Internet of Things Events, IP EXPO Europe, Launchpad Europe, L’Informaticien, MIT/Stanford Venture Lab, The Next Silicon Valley, Outsource, Prezi, The Register, Silicon Cape Initiative, Skolkovo, StarTau, Startup America, Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), Tech in Asia, TechNode, TiE Silicon Valley, Wazoku, Ventureburn and VMware.

For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com or follow @techtrailblaze.

