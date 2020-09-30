Alliance partnership will offer intelligent capture solutions for Infor CloudSuite worldwide, focused on driving productivity and automation

IRVINE, Calif. – Sept. 30, 2020 – Ephesoft, Inc., a leader in content acquisition and data enrichment solutions, and Fortude, a global enterprise and technology solutions company, today announced the formation of their global alliance partnership. This strategic alignment will help customers to increase productivity, efficiency and accuracy by unlocking enterprise data in documents with digital transformation initiatives.

The synergy between Ephesoft’s platform, which powers Infor Document Management (IDM) Capture, and Fortude, a trusted Infor Global Alliance partner, will help support Infor customers who need to easily access their data. The partnership is based on a common goal of using experts in enterprise software to help create successful, streamlined implementations and deliver best-in-class technology solutions.

IDM Capture customers are already seeing results with significant benefits to their business, with some seeing as much as a 400% increase in invoices processed per day and a reduced process time to 36 seconds per invoice. Ephesoft technology has supported other customers to centralise and reliably capture thousands of barcodes and invoices per month into Infor. By implementing Ephesoft’s technology, enterprises with a high volume of documents will benefit from intelligent document processing automation, especially for invoices, financial services documents, claims, loans, mailroom, human resources, healthcare and government records and ID extraction.

“At Ephesoft, we focus on creating an exceptional customer experience from beginning to end,” said Ike Kavas, Founder and CEO at Ephesoft. “Partnerships with leading consulting and implementation organisations, like Fortude, enable us to expedite business processes around the globe for our joint customers. We’re looking forward to making a big impact together and helping Infor customers get the data they need quickly.”

Fortude has deep experience in helping clients implement and manage Infor’s CloudSuites, Fashion PLM and Business Intelligence solutions, across the fashion, food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution and healthcare industries. With IDM Capture, powered by Ephesoft, customers can be up and running with ease and minimal effort. IDM Capture can also integrate into Infor OS and is able to automatically capture, classify and extract data to export into any Infor solution, which is the first step of any digital transformation project.

“This strategic partnership with Ephesoft will allow us to accelerate implementations, and in turn provide customers a way to access information to make more insightful decisions and drive productivity,” said Arjuna Sirinanda, Managing Director at Fortude. “We help our customers optimise their product lifecycle and ensure business continuity. Offering businesses the ability to easily unlock their data with an intelligent document processing solution will help further our goals.”

About Ephesoft

Ephesoft provides intelligent document processing solutions with industry-leading technology to help enterprises maximise their productivity. Using AI and patented machine learning technology, Ephesoft’s platform captures data from documents, enriches it with context and amplifies the power of that data, adding intelligence to accelerate any business process and drive successful digital transformation. Thousands of customers worldwide use Ephesoft to save costs, improve accuracy and fuel their journey towards the autonomous enterprise. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit ephesoft.com.

About Fortude

Fortude is an Infor Global Alliance Partner, delivering world class technology solutions to customers worldwide. We specialise in Infor CloudSuites and M3 across multiple industries, with capability to deliver end-to-end projects, upgrades and migrations, provide functional and technical consulting, integrations and custom developments using Infor’s extensibility tools. We also have expertise in Infor’s Business Intelligence and performance management tools including Birst and d/EPM.

Our consulting team’s expert knowledge in Fashion, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing and Distribution coupled with our unique delivery framework, enables customers to implement their Infor software successfully and benefit from continuous optimization and support, as their businesses grow.

Our Infor certified resources are based out of our offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Sri Lanka and India, and have experience in implementing projects across the globe. At Fortude, our value proposition is to ‘Deliver Solutions That Matter’.

To learn more, visit Fortude.co.