Feb. 2, 2021 Ephesoft, Inc. has been named a leader in optical character recognition (OCR) and data extraction categories on the G2 review platform, and was a top-performer in quality of support, ease of use and ease of setup on key grids comparing industry competitors. G2 is the largest tech marketplace and review platform where companies can discover and review technology and make more informed software purchasing decisions.

To identify a leader, G2 looks at two scores: market presence and customer satisfaction. G2’s market presence score is a combination of 15 metrics from G2’s user reviews, publicly available information and third-party sources.

"We’re thrilled to be recognised by G2 as a market leader in top OCR and data extraction products, an honour that highlights our commitment to delivering value to companies as they seek solutions to manage their documents, streamline processes and add context to their data,” said Ike Kavas, founder and CEO of Ephesoft. “We take the customer experience very seriously, so it’s particularly gratifying to know that these accolades are a direct result of reviews and sentiment from our customers, whether they’re an enterprise seeking intelligent document processing solutions or a growing company that needs no-code, turnkey solutions to digitise their invoicing, mailrooms, records or customer onboarding documents.”

Customer reviews propelled Ephesoft to its position as a leader across enterprise and mid-market segments for data extraction, as well as an enterprise market leader and niche provider in OCR for mid-market companies. Reviewers note they are utilising Ephesoft products for everything from solving mailroom and process automation problems to using Ephesoft’s platform for financial statements, P&L’s, balance sheets, invoices, procure-to-pay and record retention processes. The following are highlights of Ephesoft reviews on G2.com:

"Great Product to Help Digital Transformation. Ephesoft Transact has a great balance of simple and advanced ways to automate the processing of digital and scanned documents… The machine learning allows our operators to easily help train documents for classification and extraction. During the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, we were well positioned to adjust to remote working, and still assist other internal departments transition their processes to be remote friendly.” Rating: 5/5 stars

“Ephesoft is a great capture software that provides a deep list of functionality; simplicity is key value. The detailed configuration ability provides many ways to approach various document capture solutions…” Rating: 5/5 stars

“Ephesoft – Seamless, feature-rich, and adaptable. Ephesoft is easy to learn and understand. As it is a completely web-based user interface, Ephesoft is also easily accessible and configurable. The functionality of the various modules and the support for multiple OCR engines is a huge advantage as well.” Rating: 4/5 stars

“Ephesoft has been good in an accounts payable environment. The ease of use and implementation has been what I've liked best about Ephesoft. I’ve been using Ephesoft for 5 years in accounts payable. We use it to OCR our invoices, as well as some other payment related documents. It has allowed us to automate a lot of record retention processes as well as speed up the procure to pay process.” Rating: 5/5 stars

“Ephesoft has been amazing in the automation of our AP processes and elimination of paper.” Rating: 5/5 stars

To qualify for inclusion in the data extraction category, a product must extract structured, poorly structured and unstructured data; pull data from multiple sources; and export extracted data in multiple readable formats. To be included in the OCR category, a product must process digital photos and/or scans of various document types; identify and extract relevant data within documents; route data to the appropriate systems within the organisation; and assist with classification and sorting of captured document files. The dynamic, real-time comparison grids can be seen by clicking on the links for Best OCR Software and Best Data Extraction Software.

About Ephesoft

Ephesoft provides intelligent document processing solutions with industry-leading technology to help enterprises maximise their productivity. Using AI and patented machine learning technology, Ephesoft’s platform captures data from documents, enriches it with context and amplifies the power of that data, adding intelligence to accelerate any business process and drive successful digital transformation. Thousands of customers worldwide use Ephesoft to save costs, improve accuracy and fuel their journey towards the autonomous enterprise. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit ephesoft.com.

