Go-to-market worldwide technology partnership focuses on cloud innovation and improved customer success

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2020 – Ephesoft, Inc., a leader in content acquisition and data enrichment solutions, today announced that Alfresco Software, an open source, content services provider, has selected Ephesoft as its FY2020 Global Technology Partner of the Year. The prestigious partner award is based on Ephesoft’s achievements in digital innovation, future vision, and customer alignment.

Ephesoft logo

“We’ve been strategic technology partners with Ephesoft for many years, but this past year we’ve seen Ephesoft stand out in its journey of creating new, innovative solutions for our mutual worldwide customers using the Alfresco Digital Business Platform,” said Scott Elliott, senior vice president, Alfresco Worldwide Alliances and Channels. “Ephesoft integrates with Alfresco’s modern, cloud-based, open source content services, which offers tremendous value when the solutions are paired. Together, we deliver a more comprehensive content services solution for customers.”

Alfresco noted that with the release of new technology and business integrations, Ephesoft extends the Alfresco Digital Business Platform with powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven document capture arena in ways never been done before, supporting an enterprise's digital transformation. Over the past year, Ephesoft tripled its year-on-year growth rate with its cutting-edge document capture solutions. The company has also made significant investments in AWS cloud services and open standards, which Alfresco also supports, offering better and faster processing speeds. Both companies also support Linux and Windows operating systems.

With powerful synergies, Ephesoft and Alfresco are heavily focused on solving content acquisition and management challenges in government and specifically in federal and public sectors, financial services, insurance, manufacturing and healthcare, and other industries. In their go-to-market strategies, Alfresco and Ephesoft have seen a significant increase in new opportunities together in the last few months. The relationship has also flourished in all regions worldwide, as the partners optimise global organisations and regional companies seeking to use best-of-breed content solutions.

“We are honoured to accept Alfresco’s Global Technology Partner of the Year,” said Ike Kavas, Ephesoft’s founder and CEO. “At Ephesoft, we believe digital transformation has failed many companies because their data lacks context – we are here to change that. Ephesoft and Alfresco’s goals are aligned from a customer enablement perspective as well as a technology viewpoint of applying a context driven productivity approach to digital transformation initiatives to enterprises all over the world. I am excited to bring this partnership to the next level to make a game-changing impact for our clients.”

Both companies have multiple joint case studies published on their websites. Learn more about how both solutions benefitted an insurance company that migrated 10 million documents in 7 days, centralised 18 different systems and saw a 99% process improvement in the mailroom. Or, how a large UK government-run health provider created a comprehensive digital platform for content and data management for electronic patient records and e-referrals. Another case study describes how a premier golf organisation uses Ephesoft and Alfresco to intelligently capture data across multiple departments including HR, finance and compliance, resulting in employee file management reduced from hours to minutes with the ability to access data in seconds.

About Ephesoft

Ephesoft is the leader in Context Driven Productivity solutions, helping organisations maximise productivity and fuel their journey towards the autonomous enterprise through contextual content acquisition, process enrichment and amplifying the value of enterprise data. The Ephesoft Semantik Platform turns flat data into context-rich information to fuel data scientists, business users and customers with meaningful data to automate and amplify their business processes. Thousands of customers worldwide employ Ephesoft’s platform to accelerate nearly any process and drive high value from their content. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit ephesoft.com.

Media Contact

Fourth Day PR

Katharina Wolf/Xanthe Vaughan Williams

katharina.wolf@fourthday.co.uk / Xanthe@fourthday.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)20 7403 4411