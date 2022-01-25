Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust saved the use of c.13,000 bed days between April 2020 - March 2021 as a result of improved efficiency - an increase of appx 143% on the previous year

CareLineLive’s all-in-one software completes the Circle of Care between agencies, service users, carers and families to help drive improvements and increase capacity

London, UK; 25th January 2022: CareLineLive, the all-in-one home care management software provider, today announced the results of its partnership with Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. The Trust has been able to support ten times as many patients as it could previously, thanks to the purchase of software that has helped patients be seen more quickly, and resulted in less of them being readmitted to hospital.

CareLineLive, the all-in-one home care management software provider, has helped improve efficiency, capacity and reimagine patient care, and has shown a huge difference at the Trust in a very short period of time.

The Trust’s Bridging service, which provides domiciliary care for patients in their own homes, bridges the gap between being medically ready to leave hospital and their social care provider providing care. The Bridging service reduces hospital delays and reduces readmissions, and has grown exponentially since the Trust onboarded CareLineLive at the start of the pandemic.

CareLineLive is providing Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust with an innovative, easy to use, cloud-based home care management system to digitise operations such as rostering client visits and eliminating the need for paper-based administration. Traditionally, all care notes and visit schedules were paper-based, this meant that each member of staff had to drive to the office to pick up documents before visiting clients. CareLineLive’s cloud-based home care management software can be accessed anywhere and anytime, from any internet-enabled device.

John Walter, Head of Integrated Care at the Trust commented: “When Covid hit, we knew we needed to go digital and CareLineLive’s onboarding process was quick and straightforward. As our service was growing rapidly we were reaching a need to pay for more admin staff and mileage to keep a paper based solution in place, so the benefits of going digital have been vast.

“Before CareLineLive we’d saved 5,331 bed days, but since having it at the Trust we have saved an incredible 13,000 bed days between April 2020 and March 2021. Furthermore, from April 2021 to the end of Nov 2021 we have already saved 11,353 bed days, so we know that a key part of our growth, productivity and extra capacity has been with the help of CareLineLive, alongside our existing works.

Most importantly, this has all had a huge positive impact on patient care as has enabled us to support more patients at home in their recovery following discharge from hospital.”

Josh Hough, Founder and MD at CareLineLive added: “The pandemic has put a huge amount of strain on the NHS and so we’re proud to have partnered with Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust to help support teams and reduce the use of beds in their hospitals, particularly throughout the difficult winter months. We look forward to the continued positive impact of digitisation of the Trust, the efficiencies it can bring and the resulting ability to deliver better care to the Trust’s patients.”

Bed days: A 24 hour period in which a person is admitted to an inpatient bed

