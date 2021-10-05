AMSTERDAM, October 5, 2021 — Etiya, the leading Independent Software Provider, today announced that it secured a strategic investment from Canada-based Quebecor Media Inc. a leader in communications, media and entertainment, that shares its vision and values.

ETIYA has kept true to its promise of continuously investing in the latest, cutting-edge technologies and becoming a global player supporting digital transformation journeys for the world’s largest communication service providers and large enterprises. Over the last 17 years they have grown to over 1,200 people with offices and customers across the Middle-East, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

This investment will further strengthen Etiya in international markets and help accelerate its continued growth.

“We are excited to have invested in Etiya, whose expertise and vision we believe in and whose success we have followed for a long time. With this investment, we firmly believe that Etiya will maintain its impressive growth and innovation leadership in the rapidly growing enterprise software sector in light of the increasing demands of the digital age,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President & CEO of Quebecor.

“As a leading digital transformation partner and BSS provider, we exist to move agilely beyond existing standards in our domain, and we are committed to exceeding expectations every day, '' said Aslan Dogan, CEO of Etiya. We are delighted to welcome Quebecor Media Inc. as ETIYA’s strategic investor as this correlates with our vision and values and compliments our global growth strategy and brand promise.”

“Through our collaboration with Quebecor Media Inc. we will strengthen our commitment to continuous innovation and the value we provide to our customers across the globe, as well as further unlock the true potential of the industries we serve.”

About Etiya

Etiya is a leading software company providing customer experience focused AI driven Digital Transformation with its own award-winning product portfolio.

Founded in 2004, Etiya has more than 1200 and offices in 3 continents and 7 countries.

Its microservice-based architecture, DevOps methodology and AI-driven portfolio provides competitive advantage to its customers by bringing agility and flexibility into their business.

Etiya provides turn-key, end-to-end digital transformation to many customers worldwide from different sectors including telecom, finance and retail.

With the “Connected Customer First” approach which prioritizes the digital customer experience and the agile methodology it applies becoming digital-ready is possible in a matter of months via fast delivery of products and solutions.

Exceed, Every Day

www.etiya.com