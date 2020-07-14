Amsterdam, July 14, 2020 – Etiya, the leading independent software vendor, today announced that it was selected as a finalist in the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2020. Etiya and Videotron are being honored for their work with Helix, Videotron’s new multi-device TV and Internet platform service.

The Videotron and Etiya Helix implementation has been selected as a finalist in the Beyond Connectivity category for their entry “Yes! Digital Transformation plus 100% Cloud BSS for Helix”. The TM Forum case study is available here: https://inform.tmforum.org/casestudy/videotron-continues-transformation-streak-with-helix-tv/.

The new Helix TV and Internet service went from a blank page to complete implementation in nine months. At the heart of this success was Etiya’s Digital Business Platform, a cloud-native full stack that is pre-integrated into partner solutions, and Videotron’s major enterprise architecture project. Etiya’s Digital Business Platform enables fast and effective transformations. It is AI-driven and cloud-based, which minimizes CapEx, enables fast implementation, and scales easily.

Etiya’s customer relationship management (CRM), product catalog, order management, billing, customer management, and API gateway are on AWS for Helix. The service also incorporates components of Etiya’s AI data analytics capabilities. TM Forum assets, such as Frameworx, Open APIs, and Business Capability Model, were instrumental in the success of Helix and Videotron’s digital transformation journey.

TM Forum’s Excellence Awards recognize the world’s leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation. The awards also recognize the organizations making a significant contribution to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry. Winners will be announced during Digital Transformation World in October.

“Congratulations to the finalists for this year’s prestigious Excellence Awards,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. “The entries selected by our impartial judging panel make an inspiring set of real-world digital transformation case studies. The business results achieved by this year’s finalists demonstrate that real change is possible and underscore the critical importance of collaboration and co-creation to the future of our industry.”

“We are honored to be named as a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Aslan Dogan, CEO of Etiya. “The success of the Helix implementation demonstrates how Etiya’s use of open standards and APIs plus Cloud can result in rapid time-to-value, dramatically reduced capital costs, and a complete digital experience.”

About Etiya

Etiya is a leading software company providing customer experience focused AI driven Digital Transformation with its own award-winning product portfolio.

Founded in 2004, Etiya has more than 1000 highly qualified employees and offices in 3 continents and 7 countries.

Its microservice-based architecture, DevOps methodology and AI-driven portfolio provides competitive advantage to its customers by bringing agility and flexibility into their business.

Etiya provides turn-key, end-to-end digital transformation to many customers worldwide from different sectors including telecom, finance and retail.

With the “Connected Customer First” approach which prioritizes the digital customer experience and the agile methodology it applies, becoming digital-ready is possible in a matter of months via fast delivery of products and solutions.

In 2019, Etiya won the TM Forum Disruptive Innovation Award for its Fizz project and the Outstanding Catalyst Innovation Award for the Digital Twins proof of concept project.

Etiya exists to move agilely beyond existing standards in its relationships with the customers, in innovation, and in its ambition to expand and grow.

Exceed, Every Day

www.etiya.com