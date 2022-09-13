Amsterdam - Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deploy its 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform.

Etiya’s solution will enable communications service providers to offer flexible, AI-driven service offers to monetize and manage their ecosystem. Cloud-native Etiya NetCoM opens new revenue streams to service providers by providing the collaboration with enterprises while also creating opportunities to increase operational productivity and OPEX savings for both sides.

Etiya’s Network Commerce and Management Platform empowers flexible and intelligent ecosystem management that addresses telco industry needs and offers business automation to customers with an enriched exposure layer of standard APIs. Without swapping the entire existing BSS infrastructure, Etiya’s platform enables seamless commerce and robust management of 5G services for service providers and their enterprises.

Amazon Web Services is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud that allows its users to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. Etiya brings a next-generation platform on AWS with new business models such as B2X, B2B2X; and supports different needs of industry verticals by using the benefits of 5G technology.

“We are delighted to team up with AWS to offer customers our Network Commerce and Management Solution via its cloud service, said Aslan Dogan, Founding Partner& CEO of Etiya. “We hope that the users will be able to take full advantage of AWS’s flexibility and security, as well as Etiya’s platform which supports 5G as a service with Mobile Private Networks, and network slicing connecting across Hybrid Networks.”