Leading Vendors, Solution and Service Providers to meet in Amsterdam on 29 October 2020

[London, 01 April 2020] IT Europa and Angel Business Communications announced today that in view of the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the European Managed Services Summit has been rescheduled from the end of May to the new date of 29th October 2020. The event will attract Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and resellers, systems integrators and service providers and bring them together with leading vendors, distributors and hosting providers involved in the delivery of managed services solutions.

Under the theme of Creating Value with Managed Services, the European Managed Services Summit 2020 will provide insights into how the market is developing and what it will take for MSPs to succeed as it evolves. Specific areas addressed will include:

How to build and increase value – both for MSPs and their clients

Increasing efficiency and differentiation

The impact of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and IoT

Changes in buyer behavior

Digitalisation and Business Transformation

Security and Compliance

Cloud, Hybrid and Edge Computing

Resource Management, Training & Skills

The European Managed Services Summit 2020 is a management-level event designed to help channel organisations identify opportunities arising from the increasing demand for managed and hosted services and to develop and strengthen partnerships aimed at supporting sales. Building on the success of previous managed services and hosting events in London and Amsterdam, the summit will feature a high-level conference programme exploring the impact of new business models and the changing role of information technology within modern businesses. These conference sessions will be augmented by both business and technology breakout tracks within which leading vendors and service providers will provide further insight into the opportunities for channel organisations looking to expand their managed services portfolios.

MSH-Europe

Throughout the day there will also be many opportunities for both sponsors and delegates to meet fellow participants within the Summit exhibition and networking area.

The European Managed Services Summit 2020 will take place at the Novotel Amsterdam City Hotel, on 29 October 2020. MSPs, resellers and integrators wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at: www.mshsummit.com/amsterdam

About IT Europa

IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com

About Angel Business Communications

Angel Business Communications is an industry leading B2B publisher and conference and exhibition organiser. ABC has developed skills in various market sectors - including Semiconductor Manufacturing, IT - Storage Networking, Data Centres and Solar manufacturing. ABC has the infrastructure to develop a leadership role in the markets it serves by providing a multi-faceted approach to the business of providing business with the information it needs. For further information visit: www.angelbc.com

For further information contact:

Alan Norman

Tel: +44 (0) 1895 454 604

Email: alan.norman@iteuropa.com

Adam Richardson

Tel: +44 (0)2476 718 970

Email: adam.richardson@angelbc.com