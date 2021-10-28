Join Ambulance Services from across Europe to see how technology is shaping the future of the sector.

BRACKNELL, UK. 28th October 2021 – Registrations are now open for the European TOUGHBOOK Ambulance Forum designed to bring technology experts and Ambulance services together to discuss how technology is shaping the future of the sector. The free online event takes place from 09:00-11:00 GMT (10:00-12:00 CET) on Thursday, November 25th. Click here to register: https://toughbook.panasonic.eu/ambulance-forum

G2 in use

The Ambulance Forum is the second in a series of specialist emergency services events following the successful European TOUGHBOOK Police Forum held earlier in the year. Important topics on the agenda include the latest research examining technology trends in the ambulance service. White Space Strategy will discuss how COVID has accelerated the use of remote healthcare solutions, how the future is more integrated communications between frontline staff and hospital services, and how Android, with its improved security offering, could be the future operating system of choice for the sector.

Additional speakers from sector experts and technology leaders, such as Microsoft, Intel and NetMotion, will discuss digitalisation in the ambulance sector and the latest mobile computing innovations, the challenges of maintaining critical connections on the frontline and the potential benefits to emergency services of the introduction of Windows 11.

Local language breakout sessions have also been organised, highlighting technology innovation in ambulance services across Europe, including Italy, Spain and Benelux. Examples of tech innovation include the smart integration of digital patient records for use on the frontline and the effective use of electronic ID readers.

“Effective Digitalisation has the power to improve response times, deliver better patient care and empower ambulance teams to save more lives,” said Daichi Kato, Head of Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe. “This forum is a unique opportunity to bring technology and ambulance professionals together to share how the latest solutions are being used successfully and to learn more about new developments in hardware, communications and applications. I would urge all ambulance service representatives with a technology responsibility or interest to register today.”

For more information, visit: https://toughbook.panasonic.eu/ambulance-forum

