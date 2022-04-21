London, UK and New York, USA – 21 April 2022 – Evaluate and Treehill Partners today announced that they have entered into a global strategic collaboration to combine Evaluate’s industry leading data analytics and strategic consulting with Treehill’s world class transaction advisory and execution services in healthcare.

Both organisations have decades of experience serving customers globally and are joining forces to provide their combined client base with a richer suite of proprietary services and tools that now span strategic consultancy on market and product evaluations to transaction advisory and execution. This collaboration is a natural strategic fit for both groups whose focus is on fact-based advice, directed by real-world experience. It addresses the increasing demand for strategic and transaction support from Evaluate’s existing customers.

Evaluate logo

Cem Baydar, Chief Consulting Officer at Evaluate, commented: “This alliance demonstrates our strong commitment to our clients, providing them with enhanced services in areas where we are seeing increasing demand, notably transactions related advisory. The combination of our proprietary data analytics platform and our strategic consulting services with the transaction advisory and execution capabilities of Treehill will bring tremendous value to our clients. I am delighted that we will be providing them with a seamless and integrated team that can serve corporate development needs more holistically.”

Evaluate provides the most comprehensive data and consensus forecasting the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. “Together we will leverage Evaluate’s data and our consulting services in asset and portfolio strategy, commercial assessment and due diligence, to inform a highly specialised expert approach that we will jointly take to situational assessment, strategic leadership consulting, and transaction advisory,” Baydar added.

Ali Pashazadeh, Partner and Co-Founder at Treehill Partners, said: “At Treehill Partners, our advisory services are based on providing our clients with the best advice at the right time, and we have found in Evaluate a partner that shares the same philosophy. This collaboration represents a unique value proposition in the marketplace as it brings our transaction perspective and execution capability into Evaluate’s strategic healthcare consulting practice, providing our shared clients with a uniquely differentiated solution to their situational strategic and transaction needs.”

-Ends-

About Evaluate

Since 1996, Evaluate has provided the life sciences industry with the data, insight and intelligence to facilitate confident decision making on high-value investments in treatments and markets. We enable our clients to embed our proprietary and industry data into their workflows, tools and processes so they can work more effectively and efficiently. For more information about Evaluate, visit www.evaluate.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About Treehill Partners

Treehill Partners is an international strategic and financial advisory firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Its founding partner previously led Blackstone’s healthcare advisory efforts after leading the European biotech coverage at UBS and being part of Goldman Sachs’ global healthcare banking team. In delivering its advice, the firm employs a multidisciplinary senior team with impeccable pedigree that comprises medical doctors/ MDs, scientists/ PhDs, CEOs of biotechs, senior executives from large pharma, and experienced strategy consultants and investment bankers. Services provided are centered around the “principal mentality” of the team, delivering actionable strategic and transaction advice that matters to CEOs, senior leadership, their stakeholders and investors. Agile project teams leverage the firm’s collective expertise across the value chain and proprietary toolkits. Key areas of focus are the identifying and executing of value creative transactions and their knitting into successful corporate evolution strategies.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Evaluate

Media@evaluate.com

Treehill Partners

Enquiries@treehillpartners.com