Manchester and Cheshire-based practice, Evolve Family Law, has chosen market-leading 'Pay As You Go' document bundling software from Zylpha (www.zylpha.com). The practice will use the software in conjunction with its LEAP case management systems. By using Zylpha, the time taken to produce document bundles is reduced by up to 80%, enabling Evolve to spend more time supporting clients in the friendly and personal way that is central to their approach.

Zylpha's digital software contains everything that Evolve Family Law needs to create the highest quality document bundles. It can be accessed through a one-off fee 'Pay As You Go' dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear, concise, and easy to use when creating even the largest most detailed bundles. This is because the system's unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. In addition to delivering time savings of over 80% over traditional manual bundling alternatives, Zylpha's system also eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file storage, and courier charges.

Evolve's Steph Richardson

Commenting on the news, Evolve's Steph Richardson noted; "We provide our clients with the highest levels of service coupled with a great deal of personal support. An important element of what we do is the efficient maintenance of client documents and case management files on LEAP. By using Zylpha's software, in conjunction with LEAP, the bundling process that once took days now takes just a few minutes, and the quality of the bundles is excellent too."

For his part, Zylpha's Matt Collins, Account Manager welcomed Steph's comments noting, "By insisting on the highest levels of quality and first-rate client care Evolve Family Law has built an excellent local reputation. We are delighted therefore that they have chosen Zylpha to manage the document bundling process and we look forward to working closely with them in the future."

