The NIBELUNGENLIED is a legendary epic so many have heard of, while few know the original.

Exhibition

This medieval heroic saga has famously been depicted in film, theatre, the operas of Richard Wagner, as well as in sculptures, graphic representations and paintings.

The Russian artist Genia Chef, who has lived in the West for decades, is fascinated by the tragic violence of this epic; the eternal drama of love-hate, loyalty and betrayal, power games and battles, which through their rich contrasts are as if made for graphic interpretation. He draws with bird feathers and ink on papier déchiré prepared with tea stains and, as the art critic Mark Gisbourne writes in his foreword to the exhibition catalogue, uses “controlled chance” for his elaborate picture cycle. “Chef’s drawings are less about storytelling but rather about illuminating a world.”

The exhibition is open to the public from Thursday, 19th November 2020 to Sunday, 23rd May 2021. Opening hours are as follows: Tu, Th to So 10 am to 5 pm, We 10 am to 20 pm, Mo closed

Ticket prices: CHF 10.00, reduced CHF 7.00

Website: www.landesmuseum.li

Press pictures: https://www.landesmuseum.li/de/medien

Liechtenstein NationalMuseum

Prof. Dr. Rainer Vollkommer

Director

Städtle 43, Postfach 1216

9490 Vaduz

Principality Liechtenstein

Telefon: +423 239 68 20

E-Mail: info@landesmuseum.li