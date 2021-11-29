The Miami Center for Architecture & Design pays tribute to the latest work of Viennese architect Johannes Baar-Baarenfels – a skyscraper in the West African megacity Dakar.

Exhibition in Miami

Vienna, November 2021. On November 30, 2021, the exhibition “Time Space Existence Miami 2021” opens at the Miami Center for Architecture & Design (MCAD). The exhibition presents the latest work by Baar-Baarenfels Architects. The contribution of the renowned Viennese architectural firm is a skyscraper in Dakar, Senegal. Adapted to the hot climate of West Africa, the building’s supporting structure is in front of the glazing. The skyscraper is located in the middle of the Dakar Peninsula, offering spectacular city and sea views in almost all directions. Despite the building's transparency and the large proportion of glass, there is a high degree of shade. “Due to the building's sculptural design, the grid structure has different mesh sizes. Parametric design made this possible”, says architect Johannes Baar-Baarenfels.

The breathtaking entrance hall connects to a gap space over seven storeys and is designed as a hanging garden. The lower floors are intended for office space, and the floors above as flats. A crowning highlight of the building is a penthouse with a sculpturally shaped flying roof. It appears to rise from the grid structure in gentle transitions from the façade. On the rooftop, there is also a pool area with palm trees.

Energy efficiency

Through a high share of shading, the building proves its energy efficiency. The shading parts act as thermal solar collectors. The energy generates chilled water for air conditioning via absorbers and also to heat water. The skyscraper cools using component activation within the concrete ceilings.

Planning:

Baar-Baarenfels Architects

DI Johannes Baar-Baarenfels

Dr. Raffaelo Dipace

Statics:

Bollinger-Grohmann

Building services technology:

TGA Consulting

Architect on site:

DI Urbain Diagne

Graphic design:

Alois Schwaighofer

About architect Johannes Baar-Baarenfels:

Johannes Baar-Baarenfels is an Austrian architect based in Vienna. In 2020 he won the European Property Award with his project "Residence for a Petroleum Engineer". In the same year, his project "Sofia Serdica" – three shell-shaped glass domes to preserve 2500-year-old underground ruins in the historical centre of Sofia – was the highlight at an exhibition at the Shusev Architecture Museum in Moscow. In 2013 Baar-Baarenfels was awarded for his renovation of Palais Rasumofsky in Vienna the category "New and Old" at the World Architecture Festival in Singapore. In 2010 Baar-Baarenfels was nominated at the World Architecture Festival in Barcelona for the Sportalm Flagship Store in Vienna in the category "Shopping".

Further information:

www.baar-baarenfels.com

Further images (Copyright: Baar-Baarenfels Architects):

https://tinyurl.com/yxwu7tu2

Media contact:

Foggensteiner Public Relations GmbH

Mariahilfer Straße 51/2.Stg./2.Stock/Top 5

1060 Wien

Tel.: +43-(0)1-712 12 00-20

alexander@foggensteiner.at

www.foggensteiner.at