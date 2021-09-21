Instant cloud communications market leadership whilst unlocking new MNO customers

Almere 21 September 2021 – Enreach, one of Europe’s fastest-growing unified communications (UC) companies providing innovative contact technology, has further expanded its footprint with the addition of OSS Networks, SIA (‘OSS Networks’). Already the preferred provider of cloud-based UC services in the Baltics, the Latvia-based company has more than doubled its revenues over the last three years. Its mobile cloud PBX further enhances Enreach’s telco and IT portfolio for both customers and partners, including mobile operators. OSS Networks is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Enreach, backed by investment company Waterland, and builds the group’s presence in Europe.

Founded in 2010, OSS Networks is a fast-growing business with its services used by over 1,100 companies in the region. Due to a significant increase in its client base, the launch of new own-IP cloud products and successful partnerships, OSS Networks has achieved significant revenue growth in recent years. The company can now also give businesses in the Baltics access to a wide range of Enreach UCaaS, CCaaS and Cloud productivity solutions, to help them evolve and compete in these fast-changing times.

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach: "In this highly competitive market of unified communications, OSS Networks has established a solid position for itself in the Baltics with its unique value proposition to a diversified customer base, including long-standing client relationships with some of the largest telecom operators. Together, Enreach and OSS Networks will target new service providers in the Baltics and adjacent markets by integrating the clean and highly effective mobile cloud PBX platform (“Smartmex”) from OSS Networks in the Enreach product portfolio. This will enable us to offer even more innovative products to help our customers and partners, while making us the leading challenger in this high-growth UCaaS marketplace and reinforcing our existing ‘mobile-first’ approach. We are extremely pleased to welcome OSS Networks to our group."

The company will continue to be based in Riga, Latvia. All three founding partners — Armands Meinarts (CEO and co-founder), Juris Breicis (co-founder) and Mārtiņš Gailītis (co-founder) — will continue to look after the existing business, and also lead their experienced team of 26 people, which includes a strong development team, to drive new growth for Enreach in the region.

Armands Meinarts said: "OSS Networks is considered the telecommunications cloud-service pioneer in the Baltic market, with our client base corresponding to over 40% of Baltic SMEs using cloud-based solutions and 33,000 existing cloud seats. Through the combination of our local expertise and Enreach’s successful track record in targeting service providers, together we will unlock new business opportunities. In turn, this will provide greater value to business customers and partners in the Baltics. With Enreach, OSS Networks will also further benefit from the expected growth in the Baltic cloud market, with our locally hosted cloud PBX solutions.”

