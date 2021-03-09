TIER e-scooter and e-moped services will be integrated into the FREE NOW app

Micro-mobility provider TIER will make all its electric scooters and mopeds available in Germany and France in the FREE NOW app. Both companies are eager to increase the scope in the future.

From April 2021 onwards, the partnership will start with the launch in eight German cities followed by France shortly afterwards. Further cities across Europe will be launched throughout the summer.

Hamburg/Berlin, March 9 2021 - FREE NOW, Europe’s leading multi-mobility platform, and TIER, Europe’s leading provider of micro-mobility with a mission to change mobility for good, announced today that they have signed a strategic partnership. From April onwards, TIER e-scooters and e-mopeds will be available to book via the FREE NOW app. The partnership will launch in eight German cities, shortly followed by France. Further cities across Europe will be launched throughout the summer.

With this deal, thousands of e-scooters and e-mopeds will be bookable via the FREE NOW app. In demonstration of both companies’ commitment to sustainability, TIER will take over 5,000 FREE NOW e-scooters, rebranding them to TIER and adding them to their fleet. For both companies, greener travel is at the core: not only are both climate-neutral, they focus on the most eco-friendly mobility options in support of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Lawrence Leuschner, co-founder and CEO of TIER, said: “Our mission to change mobility for good is largely about creating strong partnerships to expand everyone's access to sustainable, easily accessible and multimodal mobility solutions. Teaming up with one of Europe’s leading mobility platforms will allow us to expand access to our micro-mobility services in Germany, France and other European countries.”

Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW, added: “Our partnership with TIER is a great demonstration of how committed FREE NOW is to being a multi mobility platform. It is our mission to empower smarter mobility decisions, help people to move freely and cities to thrive – we are looking forward to bringing even more sustainable e-scooter options to cities all across Europe. The availability of TIER e-scooters and e-mopeds in our app shows that consumers need one app to book all their services to move from A to B. We will make this possible together with TIER and will broaden our scope of multi mobility offerings massively in the future.”

About FREE NOW

FREE NOW is the multi-mobility joint venture backed by BMW Group and Daimler AG. Next to ride hailing, FREE NOW also offers micro-mobility services such as e-scooters, e-bikes, e-vespas as well as car sharing. It consists of the services FREE NOW (10 European markets) and Βeat (5 Latin American and 1 European market). Summed up, those services currently attract 50 million users in 16 markets and more than 150 cities. FREE NOW is therefore the biggest multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest-growing ride-hailer in Latin America. FREE NOW works with various third party providers to offer their customers an even wider range of options to get from A to B. In total, around 2,000 employees in around 35 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which is led by CEO Marc Berg.

About TIER Mobility

TIER Mobility is Europe's leading provider of micro-mobility with a mission to change mobility for good.

The company is a driving force behind the change in the transport sector, which aims to significantly reduce car traffic in cities by providing people with a wide range of electric vehicles.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company has adopted the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a guiding framework and has set a clear agenda for reducing and offsetting emissions. As a result of these measures, TIER Mobility has been a climate-neutral company since January 2020.

TIER Mobility operates in 90+ cities in 10 countries. The company is headquartered in Berlin and employs about 900 people. Founders of the company are Lawrence Leuschner, Matthias Laug. and Julian Blessin.

The company's investors are SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Mubadala Investment Company’s financial investment arm, Mubadala Capital, Northzone, Goodwater Capital, White Star Capital, Novator, RTP Global, Speedinvest and many more.

For more information about TIER Mobility, please visit www.tier.app. You can find more pictures here: https://www.tier.app/press/.