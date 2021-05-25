The leading mobility platform commits to increasing number of women in senior leadership position from 33% to 38% by year end and 43% by 2023

Regional initiatives like tech scholarships and rides for people with disabilities extend existing commitment to diversity and inclusion for consumers

London, 25 May 2021 - FREE NOW, Europe’s leading multi-service mobility platform, has announced a new hiring target for gender diversity in leadership positions to drive diversity and inclusion across all markets in Europe.

Launching during the first European Diversity Month in May, the target will see the company committing to increasing the proportion of women in senior leadership from 33% to 38% by the end of 2021 with a further commitment to increase this to 43% by the end of 2023. The initiative forms part of the company’s ambitious Make a Move plan which seeks to create a more sustainable and inclusive society in the communities that FREE NOW operates in.

"Diversity is at the heart of our company's DNA. This is why we are not only committed to being an equal opportunity employer but are also exploring ways to adopt a more inclusive approach to our product offering." says FREE NOW Chief People and Communications Officer Eckart Diepenhorst. "With these targets to increase the number of women in senior leadership positions we commit ourselves to drive further gender diversity within our company, thereby improving inclusion in the wider ride-hailing sector.”

This approach from its Hamburg headquarters will be twinned with regional initiatives to strengthen further diversity and inclusion in each of its 11 markets in Europe for not only gender but other areas such as ability, age and sexuality. These include scholarships, awareness raising programmes, reviewing the accessibility of our services and providing support to the elderly, enabling them to stay mobile and connected with wider society.

Vandana Prashar, Head of Operations and Expansion, at FREE NOW UK, said: "As a British-Asian woman I have found the culture at FREE NOW to be one of the most inclusive. However, we recognise that there is more to do in terms of helping to drive diversity within our company and the wider ride-hailing sector. We have a clear vision in mind: we want to be an employer where the most diverse talents can feel welcomed to work with us and give their best to create a world-leading platform that makes mobility accessible for everyone. These targets are the first step towards this. Alongside additional initiatives, such as our work to address the gender imbalance of taxi drivers, all will help us to deliver not only the best-in-class service but contribute towards our commitment to making a positive impact in the UK and other countries we operate in.”

FREE NOW is the multi-service mobility joint venture backed by BMW Group and Daimler AG. Next to ride hailing, FREE NOW also offers micro-mobility services and car sharing. It consists of the services FREE NOW (10 European markets) and Βeat (5 Latin American and 1 European market), Summed up, those services currently attract 50 million users in 16 markets and more than 150 cities.

