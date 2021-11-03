Hamburg/Amsterdam, 03 November 2021 - FREE NOW, Europe’s leading multi-mobility platform and Dott, the European micro-mobility company, have today announced that Dott eScooters will soon be available to book via the FREE NOW app.

Dott’s eScooters have been available in London since June 2021, when the provider was selected in a competitive tender process for a trial of service in the city and the new partnership means FREE NOW will be the go-to app for riders across the capital.

FREE NOW integrates Dott micro-mobility services into its app

As the services continue to work together, other vehicles such as Dott’s new e-bikes would also be integrated into the platform, allowing users to pick the best type of sustainable transport for their needs through a single app.

Internationally, the partnership with FREE NOW should also be available in France, Italy, Poland and Germany with more countries to follow.

Henri Moissinac, Co-Founder and CEO of Dott, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for more people to choose to travel across their cities in the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way. Our new partnership with FREE NOW will give more people access to our services, helping to free our cities from congestion and pollution.”

For both companies, offering greener mobility alternatives is at the core: FREE NOW announced its Move to Net-Zero with the ambitious goal of 100 percent emission free rides by 2030 in January. The environment and social impact are at the heart of every business decision at Dott, and it is continually working to minimise its impact on the environment, reducing its carbon footprint in 2020 by 56%, compared to the previous year.

Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW, states: “FREE NOW is the mobility platform with the biggest choice for consumers across Europe. We are the only Mobility Super App, which has all major European eScooter operators integrated with a deep integration - this means the user journey is absolutely friction-free from booking to payment. With Dott, we are onboarding an important player in the micro-mobility sector, which is just as committed to sustainable mobility solutions as we are. We are excited to work with Dott to bring more convenient and fun eScooter and eBike options to cities all across Europe.”

About FREE NOW

FREE NOW is Europe’s leading multi-mobility platform backed by BMW Group and Daimler AG. Next to ride hailing, FREE NOW also offers micro-mobility services such as eScooters, eBikes, eMopeds as well as car sharing. It consists of the services FREE NOW (10 European markets) and Βeat (5 Latin American and 1 European market). Summed up, those services currently attract over 50 million users in 16 markets and more than 170 cities. FREE NOW is therefore the biggest multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest-growing ride-hailer in Latin America. FREE NOW works with various third party providers to offer their customers an even wider range of options to get from A to B. In total, around 1,850 employees in more than 27 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which is led by CEO Marc Berg.

About Dott

Dott is a micromobility European operator founded by Henri Moissinac and Maxim Romain, with the mission to free our cities with clean rides for everyone. Dott currently operates over 40,000 e-scooters in top cities in Belgium, FInland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, the UK and will launch a fleet of 10,000 e-bikes in Autumn 2021. Dott has won two of the biggest micromobility tenders in the world, in both Paris and in London. Dott has a staff of 350, with its main teams located in Amsterdam, London and Paris.

