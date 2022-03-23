23rd March 2022: FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi-mobility platform, takes measures to support refugees from Ukraine. FREE NOW passengers across Europe now have the option to round up the payment for rides directly from the app, and FREE NOW will double the donation amount, up to €100,000 per month, for three consecutive months. Funds raised in this way will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which offers emergency support and medical assistance to Ukrainian refugees, as well as helping to reunite families separated by the war.

“FREE NOW expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian community and provides app users with the option to donate the difference up to the round trip fare value. This is one of the moments when we feel we need to stand by the communities we belong to and support their efforts to help the victims of the conflict in Ukraine”, says Niall Carson, General Manager at FREE NOW Ireland.

Passengers traveling with FREE NOW have the option of rounding up the total payment in the app, as soon as they order a ride or at any time until the ride is completed. Through this initiative, FREE NOW estimates that total donations will exceed €550,000 per month, which will be directed towards emergency and medical assistance to Ukrainian refugees, and to help reunite families separated by war through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In addition, through organisations involved in support initiatives, FREE NOW Romania offers free rides to refugees in 8 cities where the app is available, to get to shelter centers or host families. Thus, both volunteers and members of the NGOs involved can use FREE NOW to receive free rides. Similar activities to support aid organizations are undertaken by the platform in Poland and Germany.

"We are in contact with NGOs to learn about the current needs and to be able to get involved with the necessary resources. In order to support where it is most needed, we appeal to representatives of the NGOs involved to contact us and describe their mobility transportation needs and we will support them with free rides”, continues Niall Carson, General Manager at FREE NOW Ireland.

People interested in such support should contact: ucraina@free-now.com and provide information about the organization represented and its needs. More information is available on the website https://free-now.com/ie/round-up-for-ukraine/.

Solidarity with Ukraine is expressed by the entire FREE NOW Group and its shareholders, who have already allocated over 1 million euro to aid activities. In countries directly involved in rapid assistance to refugees, such as Romania, as well as Poland and Germany, FREE NOW offers support to humanitarian organizations helping Ukraine.

About FREE NOW

FREE NOW is Ireland’s leading mobility app and has been active in the market for nine years. More than 54 million users in 16 markets and in over 170 cities today are already moving freely from A to B by accessing the largest selection of mobility options available in one app. Through the unique integration of mobility brands and payment services, users can book their nearest taxi, private hire vehicle, car sharing or micro-mobility option such as eScooters, eMopeds, and eBikes within the app across Europe. In Ireland FREE NOW offers a pay as you go solution for driver partners with passengers availing of the opportunity to pay by card, business account or cash if they wish to travel via taxi. FREE NOW aggregates numerous mobility brands with the ambition to make urban mobility more efficient and sustainable without adding new vehicles on the street. The German based company is backed by the BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. In total, around 1,850 employees in more than 27 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which is led by CEO Marc Berg. Niall Carson is the General Manager of FREE NOW Ireland. Further information about FREE NOW is available at www.free-now.com