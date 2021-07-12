The sister companies combine their strengths: pioneer in car sharing SHARE NOW to cooperate in Germany, France, Spain and Italy with the leading mobility platform in Europe, FREE NOW.

Hamburg/Berlin, July 12, 2021 - FREE NOW, Europe’s leading multi mobility platform, and SHARE NOW, European market leader and pioneer in free-floating car sharing, announce today that they have signed an agreement to make SHARE NOW cars available via the FREE NOW app. The technical integration will take place from the end of July onwards, when users in France, Germany, Spain and Italy will be able to book their car sharing rides flexibly via the FREE NOW app. In Germany, users in Frankfurt and Stuttgart will start, with further cities to follow soon.

FREE NOW will offer car sharing vehicles of SHARE NOW across Europe to its app users

With this strategic step, both companies are bundling their respective strengths: FREE NOW has become the leading aggregator platform for mobility services, offering the largest number of vehicles - from automobiles with electrified and combustion engines to eScooters, eMopeds, taxi and car sharing - to more than 50 million users in one app. SHARE NOW as the European market leader is represented in 16 European cities with around 11,000 vehicles, 2,900 of which are electric. More than three million customers have already been using the service of SHARE NOW.

Olivier Reppert, CEO of SHARE NOW, said: “This is a big step forward for us. With this partnership, we can offer our service to even more people in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Car sharing has become an integral part of today's urban mobility which offers people the flexibility and reliability they need to get around. We do not perceive car sharing as competition to other means of transport, but much more as a meaningful addition. Everyone can create their own mobility mix based on individual preferences. That’s why we are looking forward to this partnership with FREE NOW and many more to come.”

Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW, said: “I am very proud that we are able to provide users of the FREE NOW app with the widest possible variety of vehicles in Europe. Measured by the number of all bookable vehicles, we are the clear market leader in Europe. Our team has done a great job over the past few months to make this happen. People want the flexibility to travel from A to B - and this need has even increased after the most restrictions related to the pandemic were lifted. Together with SHARE NOW we fulfill this need. We look forward to many more partner corporations in the future - be it in the field of car sharing or further multi mobility options.”

Rainer Feurer, Vice President Corporate Investments of BMW Group, added: “Both FREE NOW and SHARE NOW are clear leaders in their respective segments and intend to grow further. This cooperation is beneficial for our customers and a substantial strategic step to further expand our market position in Europe. Customer convenience will remain key and both digital mobility services have been offering the highest convenience. With the upcoming technical integration, both can profit from a broader customer base.”

Gero Götzenberger, Director for Strategy and Digital Mobility Solutions, Daimler Mobility AG, stated: "Mobility as a Service is all about choices. With FREE NOW and SHARE NOW combining their strengths another milestone is set: The leading aggregator platform for mobility services with a huge customer base is providing access to thousands of SHARE NOW cars and service with just a few clicks. From a shareholder perspective we fully support this move as it offers another great solution for all those who want to get from A to B in an easy and comfortable way.”

About FREE NOW:

FREE NOW is the multi-service mobility joint venture backed by BMW Group and Daimler AG. Next to ride hailing, FREE NOW also offers micro-mobility services and car sharing. It consists of the services FREE NOW (10 European markets) and Βeat (5 Latin American and 1 European market), Summed up, those services currently attract 50 million users in 16 markets and more than 150 cities and 30,000 corporate clients. FREE NOW is therefore the biggest multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest-growing ride-hailer in Latin America. FREE NOW works with various third party providers to offer their customers an even wider range of options to get from A to B. In total, more than 1,900 employees in around 35 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which is led by CEO Marc Berg.

Further information is available at free-now.com

About SHARE NOW:

As market leader and pioneer of free-floating car sharing, SHARE NOW is represented in 16 major European cities with around 11,000 vehicles, including 2,900 electric vehicles. More than three million customers already use the service. SHARE NOW offers a sustainable solution for urban mobility and makes a significant contribution to reducing traffic congestion in cities. Each car sharing car replaces up to 20 private cars in urban traffic. SHARE NOW operates purely electric fleets in four locations and is with a total of four partially electric cities Europe's largest provider of electric free-floating car sharing. The fleet portfolio consists of vehicles of the brands BMW, Fiat, Mercedes-Benz, MINI and smart. The company is one of five mobility services that emerged in 2019 from the joint venture between the BMW Group and Daimler AG. The company is based in Berlin.

