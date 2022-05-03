Kelsterbach, 3. Mai 2022 – Many manufacturing companies, including those in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, are moving towards producing PCBs they need for their production in-house. The European sales head office FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH, which sells own branded SMD placement machines for placement of various electrical and electronic components, is further expanding its activities in both European and UK markets. Martin Rennie is announced as the new Branch Manager UK & Ireland and Artur Tobolski as the new Area Sales Manager UK & Ireland.

“In the past, many customers had moved their production abroad due to lower labour costs and infrastructure. Now we are noticing a change. Partly due to the ongoing supply shortages and the resulting shortage of materials, more and more FUJI customers are currently shifting their focus towards in-house PCB production - most notably in the market of UK and Ireland. This is especially true for medical products, which represent a major growth area in global electronics," explains Martin Rennie, Branch Manager UK & Ireland at FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.

FUJI is therefore expanding its activities in the UK and Ireland and supporting manufacturing companies, for example, in setting up their own production lines. Martin Rennie is playing a key role in advancing this goal. A highly experienced engineer, he had worked for a FUJI customer as a SMD engineer before joining FUJI in 1999 as a service engineer. Before this step up to the Branch Manager role Martin Rennie had risen to senior field service engineer within FUJI.

Artur Tobolski, Area Sales Manager UK & Ireland at FUJI, recently joined the company and has set his goals high. Artur Tobolski is delighted to be part of the team and explains, "We are currently expanding structures and activities in many of our branches. We want to increase market share in the UK and Ireland by providing appropriate service and technical advice so that local manufacturing companies can set themselves up for the new challenges ahead." Artur Tobolski has 19 years of experience in management positions in the SMT sector. He is an experienced manufacturing engineer with extensive knowledge of FUJI platforms from both hardware and software side.

FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION covers all areas of modern production in Europe: from highly flexible placement systems in high-mix to complete placement lines in high-volume. By providing the machines and supporting services, many manufacturing companies no longer need to procure from external EMS service providers. This means that the production flow is increased and possible supply shortages in times of crisis are prevented.

PR-Agentur:

punctum pr-agentur GmbH

Neuer Zollhof 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Ansprechpartner:

Ulrike Peter

-Geschäftsführerin-

Tel.: +49 (0) 211-9717977-0

E-Mail: pr@punctum-pr.de

www.punctum-pr.de