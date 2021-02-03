FUNKE strengthens its position in the digital health care market with a strategic acquisition

Onmeda.de makes a perfect addition to the existing portfolio, which includes gesundheit.de and the lifeline portals

Onmeda.de will become part of the Digital Brands Network, which combines all of FUNKE’s national digital offers

ESSEN / MUNICH / BERLIN, 03 February 2021. FUNKE is strengthening its position in the digital health care market and acquiring the Onmeda.de portal from Cologne-based gofeminin.de GmbH with immediate effect. The new offering will be part of the FUNKE Digital Brands Network, which launched in July and with around 40 million unique users is one of the most popular digital editorial networks in Germany.

“With our acquisition of Onmeda.de, we are taking another important step forward in our digital offensive and are further establishing our position as a leading digital publisher,” says FUNKE Managing Director Andreas Schoo. “It’s a perfect match — we can now offer our advertising clients a portfolio with an even greater reach.”

FUNKE Digital Managing Director Jens Doka adds: “The five subject areas in the Digital Brands Network have been among the fastest-growing areas in the media group since the very start. We are currently seeing an enormous increase in innovation in the field of health, and the acquisition of Onmeda.de not only extends our reach but is of strategic importance to us.”

Onmeda.de is one of Germany’s leading health portals and reaches around 1.2 million unique users each month with its easy-to-understand information about health and medicine. Onmeda.de employees are moving over to FUNKE and will add to the expertise of FUNKE's health team.

Matthias Sandner, Director of Operations at FUNKE Digital, notes: “This acquisition will help us to accelerate our strong growth even further.” With the special portals in our lifeline group (herzberatung.de, etc.) and the general portal gesundheit.de, FUNKE now has one of the broadest portfolios in the field of digital health information.



aufeminin.com quote to come, suggestion: “We are delighted that with FUNKE we have found a buyer who is one of the leading digital publishers in the German health care market. Onmeda.de is a great fit for the portfolio and will grow with FUNKE,” says Olivier Abecassis, CEO Unify & aufeminin Group.

About the FUNKE Digital Brands Network

FUNKE launched the FUNKE Digital Brands Network in July 2020. The new unit includes all national digital offers which focus on a specific target group or a specific subject area. The websites, apps and social media platforms in the FUNKE Digital Brands Network concentrate on these five areas: Entertainment (including all TV guide offerings such as TVDigital.de, HOERZU.de and WerStreamt.es), health (including gesundheit.de, lifeline.de), women and lifestyle (including BILDderFRAU.de, myself.de, wmn.de), men & tech (including futurezone.de, genialetricks.de, heftig.co) and food (including leckerschmecker.me, eat-club.de). The unit locations are Berlin, Hamburg and Ismaning.

About Onmeda.de

Onmeda.de offers extensive, high-quality content relating to medicine and health and is one of Germany’s leading health portals. The Onmeda.de editorial team is comprised of experienced medical writers, who provide neutral and independent information on current health issues. The high quality offered by Onmeda.de is also evidenced by the many certificates awarded to the portal (afgis quality logo, HONcode). Onmeda.de belongs to gofeminin.de GmbH, which offers gofeminin.de, the German version of aufeminin.com — Europe’s leading online platform for the female target market. gofeminin.de GmbH is part of the French company aufeminin.com S.A..

