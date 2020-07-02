FXhome - creators of free video editing software HitFilm Express - are giving 15% of all sales to charity while users can save up to 44% on their favorite creative software.

London, UK (July 2, 2020) - Today, FXhome (fxhome.com) announce their most ambitious sale yet. That ambition being to do as much good as they possibly can during this difficult time by donating 15% of all sales revenue from their latest sale to charity. From the 2nd to the 7th of July, users will be able to save up to 44% on their favorite creative software while supporting crucial COVID-related causes.

This project is just one of the ways FXhome – which is known for its free video editing and VFX software HitFilm Express – has been working to give back to the community throughout 2020. Back in January, they announced a first-of-its-kind ‘Pay-What-You-Want’ scheme for their free video editing software, for which up to 20% of the proceeds go to charity. So far, the scheme has raised over $100,000 for good causes, including the WWF bushfire fund, Make-a-Wish foundation, and the critical COVID-related work of Partners in Health, Doctors without Borders, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. From July, FXHome will be supporting the international charity WaterAid. WaterAid is working to reach communities across the world with clean water, handwashing facilities and information about good hygiene so they can protect themselves in the fight against Covid-19. Find out more and support their response work at www.wateraid.org.

FXhome has always aimed to break down the barriers to creative expression by releasing free or low-cost alternatives in the creative software industry, resulting in a vibrant, growing community of over 5-million users from around the globe. This community, the company insists, is the source of both the generosity and positivity that has followed. Learn more about the sale at FXhome’s online store (fxhome.com/store), or read their latest blog post to hear a little more about the pledge.

FXhome is a band of filmmakers, creatives, and engineers who share a passion for making movies. We also share a passion for creating amazing products that enable anyone to share their stories, regardless of skill level. We are born of a community of risk-takers, groundbreakers, and dreamers who are not afraid to dismiss conventional wisdom and common practice. And we develop the tools to help creatives explore every corner of their imaginations without limitation.



FXhome develops popular post-production software for aspiring filmmakers, photographers, and artists including HitFilm Pro (video editing and VFX), Ignite Pro (visual effects plugins), and Imerge Pro (image editing and compositing). Our goal – a new era of content creators who dismiss the status quo, eagerly explore new pathways to creativity, and who aspire for something more. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are on your journey – we have the tools for you.

