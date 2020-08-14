London based Growth consultancy, The FYAMI Marketing Group Limited, extended its widely acclaimed ‘marketing for a tenner scheme,’ until November 2020. The scheme helps start-ups and small businesses with their sales and marketing goals during these challenging times.

Faye Eldridge, FYAMI’s Founder and CEO says, “I have spoken to many other CEOs and entrepreneurs over the last few months, listening to their concerns and what they are losing sleep over. Currently, many of them face huge challenges due to the coronavirus. They need support more than ever, so we have extended this scheme to help more businesses to reignite their marketing operations.”

FYAMI logo

Businesses can pick solutions from a specific list and they can select as many of these options as they like. Each one only costs a ‘tenner’ (£10). The list includes SEO optimised blogging, website audits, lead generation plans and social media management options.

FYAMI has enabled businesses to fly to the top of google within weeks helping businesses with lead generation and social media management, specifically in the technology, telecoms, finance and fintech sectors.

They have positive reviews including from Microsoft, Fortinet and Tiralis Global (management consultancy).

Further details on the business tenner scheme can be found here - https://fyami.com/subject-marketing-for-a-tenner/

Contact Name - Faye Eldridge

Contact email - faye.eldridge@fyami.com

Contact LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/fayeeldridge/

FYAMI is a Growth consultancy specialising in Sales, Marketing and Technology consulting, based in Richmond, London providing marketing and MarTech packages and solutions worldwide to ambitious starts ups, entrepreneurs, risk takers, and SMEs. Our core focus is across the professional service industries including in technology, fintech and financial services who are looking to grow their business. We also support B2C businesses. We believe in 2019 and beyond, it’s all about human to human (H2H) interactions and building relationships with people.

FY•AMI (Meaning) The never-ending hunt for the next breakthrough – for growth.

Curiosity is at the heart of FYAMI. It drives the search for new ideas, new technology and new customers. It drives the relationships forged with every client – getting to know their business and challenges better. But, most of all, it drives growth. Because when curiosity and purpose combine, that’s when progress gets made.

Everything we do always has one main thought in mind, when we are helping our customers, “will it grow your business?”