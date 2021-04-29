Happy Diamonds at Breuninger: Chopard bedazzles the online shop

Stuttgart, 29/04/2021 The beautiful things in life meet pure joie de vivre. Just in time for the first rays of early summer sunshine, Breuninger is expanding its marketplace model of its online shop by including top-class luxury brand Chopard. The highlight of this exclusive portfolio is the legendary "Happy Diamonds" line.

Chopard, Julia Roberts © Shayne Laverdiere

Whether high-end models made of solid gold, platinum pieces or diamonds and pearls – the range of luxury jewellery on offer in Breuninger's online shop is continuing to grow. In April 2021, the shop was delighted to welcome the arrival of traditional Swiss luxury brand Chopard. Founded in 1860, the watch and jewellery manufacturer skilfully immortalises its traditional craftsmanship in its modern and sustainably produced creations.

The expansion of the online brand portfolio in the luxury segment is the result of the positive development of the marketplace model of the Breuninger online shop. Breuninger customers can now look forward to purchasing an extensive range of Chopard earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets and watches.

The wonderful highlight of this exclusive marketplace deal are the pieces that make up the iconic "Happy Diamonds" line; Hollywood star Julia Roberts was recently introduced as the face of this campaign. The most stunning smile to grace cinema screens anywhere in the world and the iconic Happy Diamonds collection – it's a partnership no screenwriter in the history of film could have written more beautifully and it's available right now in the shape of luxurious jewellery at breuninger.com.

Graphics: https://www.picdrop.com/e.breuningergmbh./UfRGg1nMVV

Credit: Chopard, Julia Roberts © Shayne Laverdiere

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is today one of Europe's leading multi-channel department stores. For 140 years, Breuninger has been setting high standards in fashion, beauty and lifestyle with its exclusive range of international designer brands and specially selected newcomer brands. The www.breuninger.com online shop launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online stores in the premium segment and is now also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Besides its sense of style and flair for trends, Breuninger also stands for exceptional customer focus, with service options including its Special Service, an in-house tailoring department, Click&Collect and online reservations, an in-store ordering service and a shuttle service providing a unique shopping experience both in-store and online. Across Germany, the multi-award-winning retailer has eleven Breuninger outlets with over 5,500 employees.