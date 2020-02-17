Festo, Northampton: A series of popular Festo training courses have been formally endorsed by both City & Guilds and the British Fluid Power Association (BFPA).

After a thorough assessment, a range of courses from Festo Training & Consultancy have been awarded the Assured quality standard by City & Guilds. The Assured recognition service gives customers confidence that the quality of training offered has been benchmarked against the City & Guilds standard and is best in class.

Participants on a range of Pneumatics, Electropneumatics, Hydraulics, Mechatronics and Programmable Logic Controller courses will receive certificates with the City & Guilds Assured mark of quality.

In addition, Festo’s two most popular fluid power training courses have been formally assessed and approved by the British Fluid Power Association (BFPA), the trade association that represents the fluid power industry in the UK. The BFPA aims to maintain the highest standards through training and education.

The BFPA accredited Modern Industrial Pneumatics and Modern Industrial Hydraulics introductory courses combine theory and hands on practice. Run either at Festo or on a client's premises, many UK engineers have already attended these well-established staples over the years.

Neil Lewin, Learning & Development Consultant from Festo said: “These latest endorsements by City & Guilds and the BFPA, which followed an assessment of Festo’s facilities, equipment, course delivery, safety and administration, mean that organisations and candidates can be further assured of the highest quality of our technical training.

“A generation of engineers has already experienced and benefitted from Festo technical training. These new partnerships with City & Guilds and the BFPA will help us to extend our reach to new and experienced engineers both nationally and internationally. Upskilling the workforce and supporting the manufacturing and engineering industry to meet the challenges of Industry 4.0 and rapid change.”

Festo Training & Consulting delivers training for industry – by industry. Combining Festo’s industrial heritage with its future-focused manufacturing and engineering expertise to create courses that deliver greater productivity and competitive advantage to businesses. Offering a range of open courses, structured development programmes and tailor-made, customer-specific projects on technology, Industry 4.0 and People & productivity.

More information on the training and consulting services can be found at: www.festo-didactic.co.uk

Festo and Industry 4.0 - Festo has engaged with the Industry 4.0 initiative from its inception: as a user, manufacturer and trainer. Appointed by the German government as a member of the steering group the company has taken an active role in the definition of the core standards such as the RAMI model and the Administration Shell. Festo Didactic has also developed the Industry 4.0 Cyber-Physical Factory training hardware installed in many leading universities and training centres, as well as Industry 4.0 training courses covering the strategic overview for change managers and practical workshops for employees. Industry 4.0 technologies such as OPC-UA communications are embedded in the latest generation products.

For more information go to www.festo.co.uk/I40

