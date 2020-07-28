The UK’s largest fintech show will now take place as an online event

London, UK – 28th July 2020: IQPC Ltd, the organiser of FinTech Connect which is the UK’s largest financial technology trade show with over 6,000 attendees in 2019, has announced that the 2020 edition will take place as an online event.

While lockdown is easing in many European countries, FinTech Connect attracts an international audience and, based on close consultation with past attendees, sponsors, partners and its advisory board, IQPC has elected to shift the event to an online platform. The health and comfort of everyone involved in the event must be of paramount concern.

“After canvassing opinion from industry stakeholders, we feel that there remains too much uncertainty around business travel currently for us to plan for a physical event this year,” said Steve Clarke, Managing Director of FinTech Connect. “Our actions have to be governed by our partners and while so many of our exhibitors, speakers and attendees have measures in place which limit their ability to attend or travel to events, reverting to digital delivery feels like the considerate and responsible thing to do.”

As a result of the change to digital delivery, this year FinTech Connect will be extended to run across a full week, from November 30th to December 4th. The event will still include all of the features that attendees are familiar with; multiple conference tracks covering Digital Transformation, Paytech, Regtech, Blockchain and Start-Up Growth, as well as a large-scale virtual exhibition, workshops and tech demos.

“Virtual event environments are really sophisticated these days, and while we appreciate it’s not a like-for-like substitute for a physical event, advanced technology will enable us to deliver excellent value for attendees and exhibitors through enhanced networking, demos, presentations, and discussion groups,” added Clarke.

The event, which featured 185 exhibiting fintechs in December 2019, is entering its 6th edition since launching in December 2015.

Anyone interested in speaking or sponsorship opportunities should enquire via email at info@fintechconnect.com

- Ends –

About FinTech Connect

FinTech Connect is where large teams from major financial institutions go to make informed buying decisions on the latest innovations on the market, and where fintechs come to accelerate dialogues with digital buyers with responsibility across digital transformation, payments, financial security, regtech and blockchain.

Global event organiser IQPC has offices in Berlin, Doha, Dubai, London, Miami, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Tampa and Toronto. IQPC leverages a global research base of best practices to produce an unrivalled portfolio of problem-solving conferences, trade shows, digital events, data products and online communities.

Find out more: https://www.fintechconnect.com/events-london/