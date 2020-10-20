Agenda for the UK’s largest fintech show includes sessions from more than 100 fintech heavyweights across four virtual conference streams

LONDON, UK – 20th October 2020: FinTech Connect, the trade show that connects the global fintech ecosystem, today revealed the agenda for its 2020 virtual event which will take place between 30th November and 4th December.

This year’s line-up includes the CEOs of major European challenger banks like Tide and Starling Bank, the global digital leads at some of the largest financial institutions in the world including Banco Santander and HSBC, and the fintech pioneers within disruptors like Facebook, Pinterest and JUST EAT. Speaker highlights include:

Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank

Aleksi Grym, Head of Digitalisation, Bank of Finland

Ben Arber, Head of Financial Crime Compliance, HSBC

Ben Shipway, Global Head of Product & Technology, FinTech, JUST EAT

Chirag Patel, EVP Global Payments, Banco Santander

Daniel Mast, Head of L&S Innovation and Tradelens Technology Strategy, A.P. Moller – Maersk

Jacqueline Chilton, VP Payments & Fraud, Ticketmaster

Kristy Duncan, CEO, Women in Payments

Oliver Prill, CEO, Tide Bank

Paul Cobban, Chief Transformation Officer, DBS

Peter Tilton, SVP Digital, Royal Bank of Canada

Sarika Sangwan, Global Head of Strategy & Marketing - Financial Services, Pinterest

Sean Ringsted, Chief Digital Officer, Chubb

Ville Sointu, Head of Emerging Technologies, Nordea

William Lovell, Head of Future Technology, Bank of England

“2020 has been a landmark year for fintech. The pandemic has accelerated the pace of transformation at an unprecedented rate and, at the same time, recent scandals around governance have threatened the reputation of the entire sector. We’re reaching an inflection point in fintech’s maturity and so, as we near the end of this tumultuous year, it’s never been more important for the community to coral together and define its future,” said Laurence Coldicott, FinTech Connect’s Director of Content.

“Entering its sixth year, Fintech Connect’s 2020 virtual edition provides a platform to do just that, uniting colleagues from every timezone without the expense of travel or registration fees,” says Coldicott.

Content sessions will belong to one of four streams, Digital Transformation, PayTech, Blockchain and RegTech, which will deliver a comprehensive, in-depth examination of the current state and future direction of FinTech across the world.

The 2020 edition of FinTech Connect will be held virtually on 30 November – 4 December and will bring together 8,000+ of the fintech community to share best practice, showcase new products and solutions and shape financial services of the future. Register to attend here: https://www.fintechconnect.com/events-london/ or explore sponsorship opportunities for 2020.

