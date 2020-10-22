FintechOS brings together thought leaders from companies including 11:FS, Microsoft and Société Générale to discuss the real challenges of financial innovation

LONDON, UK – 22nd October 2020: FintechOS, the global technology provider for banks, insurance and financial services companies, today announced FinVision, a three-day virtual event that showcases successes, challenges and best practices for financial innovation. The event will run from November 17th to 19th and bring together impartial industry leaders, visionary speakers, and experts from the FintechOS community of banks, insurers, fintechs, investors and media.

FinVision will blend compelling content and networking opportunities to ignite relevant conversations, connections and innovation. The conference will include keynotes, panel debates, fireside chats, in-depth case studies, live Q&A sessions and 1-to-1 meetings with over 1,000 peers. Throughout the event, attendees will benefit from practical advice and use-cases from speakers that have achieved success in digital transformation, get insights on the latest trends in banking and insurance, and get a glimpse into the future of financial technology innovation.

Companies that will be speaking at the event include:

11:FS

ClearBank

Hyperion Insurance

Mastercard

Microsoft

Societe Generale

Uniqa Insurance Group

“The goal of this event is to spark discussions for curious-minds within the financial services sector,” said Teo Blidarus, Co-Founder & CEO at FintechOS. “We’ve seen firsthand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on those not digitally astute. The financial services sector needs to be less reactive and instead devise long-term proactive strategies that bring about clear change. Our industry needs to challenge the status quo more than ever and deliver more to our customers. To do this, we need to understand best practices and learn from our peers who are on the same journey. And this is where FinVision can make a very real difference.”

The first day of the event is focused on banks and will explore topics such as the shift from Open Banking to Open Finance, how to build the customer-centric bank of the future, the next generation of SME banking in the new reality, and much more. Day two is targeted and tailored for the insurance industry, with themes focusing on the importance of data-driven insurance and transformation for smarter customer strategies. The final day will focus on the technology innovations empowered by FintechOS and its ecosystem of partners and customers and feature hands-on product demos and selected customer cases across a series of virtual roundtables and webinars.

The FinVision agenda, registration details and further speaker opportunities can be found at the FintechOS website here: https://finvision.fintechos.com/

--ENDS--

FintechOS

FintechOS (www.fintechos.com) provides financial institutions from more than 20 markets, on four continents, with access to state-of-the-art technology that accelerates the digital transformation of customer interactions.

FintechOS’s core technology allows financial services providers to redefine the customer experience, offering them a complete digital journey through intelligent automation of digital processes. The products and experiences are hyper-customized for each customer.

PR Contacts

CCgroup: Wilf Collins / Medha Pal

Wilfred.collins@ccgrouppr.com / medha.pal@ccgrouppr.com