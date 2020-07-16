- Formerly known as The Employee Engagement Awards, now The Inspiring Workplaces Awards
- Finalists include: Cisco, Mars, Merck, Northwell Health, Rexall, T-Mobile, Western Union and many more
- Winners will be announced virtually in August
New York – July 16, 2020 – The 2020 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards today announces its shortlist of finalists. These are the companies that the judges believe put people at the heart of their business. This year’s entries have uncovered a new level of strategic thinking and excellence.
The winners will be announced virtually this August.
Inspiring Workplaces™ was created by the merger of The Employee Engagement Alliance and The Employee Engagement Awards. It believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, it helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.
At the heart of this new business is the engagement and commitment of a community of Inspirers to create a movement that changes the world for the better. No matter where people are in the world; whether they work in HR, Comms, Culture, Engagement, Experience, D&I, Brand, Finance or the boardroom; whether they’re a one-man-band or a multinational, they have a home in this community as long as they want to inspire change in the world.
The Inspiring Workplaces Awards is central to this movement, not only recognizing great work but to inspire others to follow suit. It will be sharing the case studies of finalists and winners alike via an online daily streaming series this fall. To register for more information, become an Inspirer at www.inspiring-workplaces.com
The full 2020 North American shortlist is as follows:
1. The Inspiring Workplace of the Year
- Ad.net
- Buildertrend
- Digital Prospectors
- Forcura
- J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc.
- Northwell Health
- Plusgrade L.P
- Western Union Foundation
2. Inspiring Culture Award
- Arity
- Evidation Health
- Gallagher & Associates
- Hotspex Inc
- Online Optimism
- Plug Power
- Samuel, Son & Co.
- Shift3 Technologies
- SimplePractic
- Tinuiti
3. Innovation in the Workplace Award
- Abstrakt Marketing Group
- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)
- Klick Health
- Samuel, Son & Co.
4. Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion Award
- Berkshire Bank
- Brad's Deals
- Novant Health
5. Inspiring Internal Communications Award
- Abstrakt Marketing Group
- Advanced Energy
- Dentsply Sirona
- Gallagher
- Mars, Incorporated
- Novant Health
- Rexall
6. Inspiring Wellbeing Award
- Beyond
- Brad's Deals
- Events DC
7. Inspiring Social Responsibility Award
- Brad's Deals
- Events DC
- Northwell Health
- Novant Health
- ZS
8. Inspiring Reward & Recognition Award
- Jabil
- Digital Remedy
- Merck & Co
- TAG Employer Services
9. Inspiring Employer Brand Award
- Cisco (@WeAreCisco)
- J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc.
- Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.
- T-Mobile US
10. Inspiring Experience Award
- Commonwealth Care Alliance
- SimplePractice
11. Inspiring Use of Technology Award
- Alkermes
- Applauz Inc.
- Events DC
- TAG Employer Services / eBacon
- VA North Texas
- Wolverine Worldwide
12. Inspiring Workplaces Vendor of the Year Award
- Applauz Inc.
- Beekeeper
- Fuel50
- Reward Gateway
- Unily
- Waggl
- Workhuman
- WorkTango
2021 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
North America, EMEA & Australasia will open for entries for the 2021 Inspiring Workplaces Awards on August 17, 2020 with a deadline of Jan 15, 2021.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world
Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Part of its profits fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/
For more information on Inspiring Workplaces:
Matt Manners
+44 (0) 7799876473
matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
www.inspiring-workplaces.com
Twitter/Instagram: @inspireworknow
LinkedIn Group/ Facebook: Inspiring Workplaces