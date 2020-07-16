Formerly known as The Employee Engagement Awards, now The Inspiring Workplaces Awards

Finalists include: Cisco, Mars, Merck, Northwell Health, Rexall, T-Mobile, Western Union and many more

Winners will be announced virtually in August

New York – July 16, 2020 – The 2020 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards today announces its shortlist of finalists. These are the companies that the judges believe put people at the heart of their business. This year’s entries have uncovered a new level of strategic thinking and excellence.

The winners will be announced virtually this August.

North American Inspiring Workplaces Finalists

Inspiring Workplaces™ was created by the merger of The Employee Engagement Alliance and The Employee Engagement Awards. It believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, it helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

At the heart of this new business is the engagement and commitment of a community of Inspirers to create a movement that changes the world for the better. No matter where people are in the world; whether they work in HR, Comms, Culture, Engagement, Experience, D&I, Brand, Finance or the boardroom; whether they’re a one-man-band or a multinational, they have a home in this community as long as they want to inspire change in the world.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards is central to this movement, not only recognizing great work but to inspire others to follow suit. It will be sharing the case studies of finalists and winners alike via an online daily streaming series this fall. To register for more information, become an Inspirer at www.inspiring-workplaces.com

The full 2020 North American shortlist is as follows:

1. The Inspiring Workplace of the Year

Ad.net Buildertrend Digital Prospectors Forcura J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc. Northwell Health Plusgrade L.P Western Union Foundation



2. Inspiring Culture Award

Arity Evidation Health Gallagher & Associates Hotspex Inc Online Optimism Plug Power Samuel, Son & Co. Shift3 Technologies SimplePractic Tinuiti



3. Innovation in the Workplace Award

Abstrakt Marketing Group Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Klick Health Samuel, Son & Co.



4. Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion Award

Berkshire Bank Brad's Deals Novant Health



5. Inspiring Internal Communications Award

Abstrakt Marketing Group Advanced Energy Dentsply Sirona Gallagher Mars, Incorporated Novant Health Rexall



6. Inspiring Wellbeing Award

Beyond Brad's Deals Events DC



7. Inspiring Social Responsibility Award

Brad's Deals Events DC Northwell Health Novant Health ZS



8. Inspiring Reward & Recognition Award

Jabil Digital Remedy Merck & Co TAG Employer Services



9. Inspiring Employer Brand Award

Cisco (@WeAreCisco) J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc. Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. T-Mobile US



10. Inspiring Experience Award

Commonwealth Care Alliance SimplePractice



11. Inspiring Use of Technology Award

Alkermes Applauz Inc. Events DC TAG Employer Services / eBacon VA North Texas Wolverine Worldwide



12. Inspiring Workplaces Vendor of the Year Award

Applauz Inc. Beekeeper Fuel50 Reward Gateway Unily Waggl Workhuman WorkTango



2021 Inspiring Workplaces Awards

North America, EMEA & Australasia will open for entries for the 2021 Inspiring Workplaces Awards on August 17, 2020 with a deadline of Jan 15, 2021.

Sponsorship

There are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Part of its profits fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/

For more information on Inspiring Workplaces:

Matt Manners

+44 (0) 7799876473

matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

www.inspiring-workplaces.com

Twitter/Instagram: @inspireworknow

LinkedIn Group/ Facebook: Inspiring Workplaces