- More than 200 leading solution providers, application developers/ISVs and suppliers from 27 countries are amongst the finalists
[London 10 February 2020] The finalists for the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020 (www.iteawards.com) - the leading pan-European awards for channels, ISVs, developers, Solution Providers, Systems Integrators and their vendor and distribution partners – were announced today by IT Europa.
A total of 96 solution provider entries, 35 application developer/ ISV projects and 73 suppliers from 27 countries have made the finals. The winners will be announced at the European IT & Software Excellence 2020 Awards Dinner at the Royal Garden Hotel, on 19 March 2020.
Now in their 12th year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020 attracted more than 500 entries from across the region. The awards are given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes for channels as well as customers. The judges, with many decades of experience of IT industry involvement between them, have arrived at a list of finalists that they believe truly reflects both the strength of Europe's IT industry and many of the changes in direction occurring within it.
John Garratt, Editor of IT Europa, who heads the judges' panel says: “I have been particularly impressed again by the level of innovation shown in many of the projects. This shows that there has been some original thinking by IT providers of all types as to how to really engage with customers’ issues and this must be a good thing at a time of increasing change and uncertainty. The battle for more productive use of technology is well understood and new methods and integration levels are certainly emerging.”
The award winners will be announced on 19th March 2020 at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony.
Solution Provider Finalists 2020
Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year
B EYE
Datactics
Netacea
N-iX
PureClarity
Sirin Software
TechMahindra Ltd
Zonifero
Connected/Mobility Solution of the Year
Cisilion Ltd
Ekin Technology
KocSistem Information and Communication Services
LitsLink
Lookout
Sirin Software
TechMahindra Ltd
Data Centre, Data, IoT & Analytics Solution of the Year
Datactics
Efficiency IT
Pluribus Networks
TechMahindra Ltd
Enterprise (cloud) solution
4net Technologies
CANCOM UK
Celaton
KocSistem Information and Communication Services
Singlepoint
SUSE
Velocimetrics
Enterprise(on-prem/hybrid) Solution of the Year
123 Insight Limited
Bell Integration
Grow Uperion S.A
IBA Group
JETCAM International s.a.r.l.
Seavus Dooel Skopje
SUSE
Managed Service Project of the Year
Assembly Managed Services
Calligo
Concept IT Services Ltd
Cyber Proof
Infinity Group
Infinity IT Solutions
RapidValue Solutions
Vision
Vissensa Ltd
Managed Service Solution of the Year
4iG Plc
4net Technologies
Altaro
Assembly Managed Services
Calligo
Netacea
NordVPN
Vissensa Ltd
Wavex Technology Ltd
Innovating Managed Service Solution of the Year (for services launched in the last 12 months)
T-Tech
Calligo
Ninja RMM
4net Technologies
Nord VPN
Public Sector or Utilities Solution of the Year
4net Technologies
Content Guru
ININ Informaticki inzenjering d.o.o.
SCC
Security Solution of the Year
4iG Plc
Code42
Eze Castle Integration
Intersys
Netacea
Northdoor
SoftCat
WINU-SYSTEMS AG
SME (Cloud or SaaS) solution
2Checkout
4iG Plc
Appraise
Bluegrass
Ordorite Software
PingUs Solutions GmbH
Really Simple Systems CRM
Upvest (Tokn GmbH)
SME (on-prem/hybrid) solution
123 Insight Ltd
Corbel Solutions
HBXL Building Software
Infinity IT Solutions
JETCAM International s.a.r.l.
Vertical Application Solution of the Year
Bulpros
Business Systems
Content Guru
Grow Uperion S.A
Ordorite Software
TaxFix
Upvest (Tokn GmbH)
Application Developer & ISV Finalists 2020
Innovating Technology Solution of the Year
Guys and St Thomas NHS Trust
Qulix Systems
HansaWorld
Scale Computing
Audacia
Spectra Logic
BP3
NEWTON Technologies Adria d.o.o
mBank S.A
SaaS SMB Solution of the Year
HBXL Building Software
Integro Construction Software
The Email Laundry
rankingCoach
Webroot
Adaro
Datto
SaaS Enterprise Solution of the Year
Carbonite
Neue Aargauer Bank AG
Strands
Appraise
Software Innovation Solution of the Year
1E
NetSupport LTD
Democracy Counts
Polymorph Ltd
Schneider Electric
Silver Peak
AppDrawn Software Development
SOTI
Drive Software Solutions
Vertical Market Solution of the Year
NetSupport LTD
Cybertill
Mestec
NEWTON Technologies Adria d.o.o
SAS Global Communications
Adaro
Supplier Finalists 2020
Channel Programme of the Year
Acronis
ConnectWise
Datto
HPE
Lenovo
Mimecast
Cloud Vendor of the Year
AWS
Google
Huddle
Jola
Microsoft
Oracle
UK Cloud
Zen Internet
Connected Technologies Vendor of the Year
Avaya
Cisco
Huawei
RingCentral
Verizon
Distributor of the Year (under €500m global sales)
Cloud Distribution
e92plus
Ethos Technology
Flex IT
intY
Midwich
Info Quest Technologies SA
Progress Distribution
Distributor of the Year (over €500m global sales)
ALSO
Arrow
ELKO Grupa AS
Exclusive Distribution
Ingram Micro
Nuvias
Tech Data
Westcon Comstor
Most effective Channel Marketing Activity
Barracuda MSP
Blue-Channel
ConnectWise
Datto
Extra Technology
Kaspersky
Kyocera
Webroot
Security Vendor of the Year
BitDefender
ESET
Kaspersky
Lookout
One Identity
Proofpoint
SolarWinds - Passportal
Sophos
WatchGuard
Webroot
Service Provider of the Year
Agilitas
AWS
ConnectWise
Curvature
Datto
IBM
N-iX
SolarWinds MSP
Software Vendor of the Year
Automation Anywhere
ConnectWise
Huddle
Microsoft
Oracle
Qualitest Group
Veeam
VMWare
Technology Vendor of the Year
Dell EMC
HPE
Kaseya
Pure Storage
Schneider Electric
The European IT & Software Excellence Awards are the only pan-European awards which recognise the crucial role that Channel Partners, distributors, ISVs, Solution Providers and Systems Integrators play in the delivery of real-world solutions. Entries were submitted by the channel, ISVs, Solution Providers and Integrators themselves describing the solution provided. Each entry had to be supported by an endorsement by the client.
