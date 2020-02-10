More than 200 leading solution providers, application developers/ISVs and suppliers from 27 countries are amongst the finalists

[London 10 February 2020] The finalists for the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020 (www.iteawards.com) - the leading pan-European awards for channels, ISVs, developers, Solution Providers, Systems Integrators and their vendor and distribution partners – were announced today by IT Europa.

A total of 96 solution provider entries, 35 application developer/ ISV projects and 73 suppliers from 27 countries have made the finals. The winners will be announced at the European IT & Software Excellence 2020 Awards Dinner at the Royal Garden Hotel, on 19 March 2020.

ITE Awards 2020

Now in their 12th year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020 attracted more than 500 entries from across the region. The awards are given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes for channels as well as customers. The judges, with many decades of experience of IT industry involvement between them, have arrived at a list of finalists that they believe truly reflects both the strength of Europe's IT industry and many of the changes in direction occurring within it.

John Garratt, Editor of IT Europa, who heads the judges' panel says: “I have been particularly impressed again by the level of innovation shown in many of the projects. This shows that there has been some original thinking by IT providers of all types as to how to really engage with customers’ issues and this must be a good thing at a time of increasing change and uncertainty. The battle for more productive use of technology is well understood and new methods and integration levels are certainly emerging.”

The award winners will be announced on 19th March 2020 at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony.

Solution Provider Finalists 2020

Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year

B EYE

Datactics

Netacea

N-iX

PureClarity

Sirin Software

TechMahindra Ltd

Zonifero

Connected/Mobility Solution of the Year

Cisilion Ltd

Ekin Technology

KocSistem Information and Communication Services

LitsLink

Lookout

Sirin Software

TechMahindra Ltd

Data Centre, Data, IoT & Analytics Solution of the Year

Datactics

Efficiency IT

Pluribus Networks

TechMahindra Ltd

Enterprise (cloud) solution

4net Technologies

CANCOM UK

Celaton

KocSistem Information and Communication Services

Singlepoint

SUSE

Velocimetrics

Enterprise(on-prem/hybrid) Solution of the Year

123 Insight Limited

Bell Integration

Grow Uperion S.A

IBA Group

JETCAM International s.a.r.l.

Seavus Dooel Skopje

SUSE

Managed Service Project of the Year

Assembly Managed Services

Calligo

Concept IT Services Ltd

Cyber Proof

Infinity Group

Infinity IT Solutions

RapidValue Solutions

Vision

Vissensa Ltd

Managed Service Solution of the Year

4iG Plc

4net Technologies

Altaro

Assembly Managed Services

Calligo

Netacea

NordVPN

Vissensa Ltd

Wavex Technology Ltd

Innovating Managed Service Solution of the Year (for services launched in the last 12 months)

T-Tech

Calligo

Ninja RMM

4net Technologies

Nord VPN

Public Sector or Utilities Solution of the Year

4net Technologies

Content Guru

ININ Informaticki inzenjering d.o.o.

SCC

Security Solution of the Year

4iG Plc

Code42

Eze Castle Integration

Intersys

Netacea

Northdoor

SoftCat

WINU-SYSTEMS AG

SME (Cloud or SaaS) solution

2Checkout

4iG Plc

Appraise

Bluegrass

Ordorite Software

PingUs Solutions GmbH

Really Simple Systems CRM

Upvest (Tokn GmbH)

SME (on-prem/hybrid) solution

123 Insight Ltd

Corbel Solutions

HBXL Building Software

Infinity IT Solutions

JETCAM International s.a.r.l.

Vertical Application Solution of the Year

Bulpros

Business Systems

Content Guru

Grow Uperion S.A

Ordorite Software

TaxFix

Upvest (Tokn GmbH)

Application Developer & ISV Finalists 2020

Innovating Technology Solution of the Year

Guys and St Thomas NHS Trust

Qulix Systems

HansaWorld

Scale Computing

Audacia

Spectra Logic

BP3

NEWTON Technologies Adria d.o.o

mBank S.A

SaaS SMB Solution of the Year

HBXL Building Software

Integro Construction Software

The Email Laundry

rankingCoach

Webroot

Adaro

Datto

SaaS Enterprise Solution of the Year

Carbonite

Neue Aargauer Bank AG

Strands

Appraise

Software Innovation Solution of the Year

1E

NetSupport LTD

Democracy Counts

Polymorph Ltd

Schneider Electric

Silver Peak

AppDrawn Software Development

SOTI

Drive Software Solutions

Vertical Market Solution of the Year

NetSupport LTD

Cybertill

Mestec

NEWTON Technologies Adria d.o.o

SAS Global Communications

Adaro

Supplier Finalists 2020

Channel Programme of the Year

Acronis

ConnectWise

Datto

HPE

Lenovo

Mimecast

Cloud Vendor of the Year

AWS

Google

Huddle

Jola

Microsoft

Oracle

UK Cloud

Zen Internet

Connected Technologies Vendor of the Year

Avaya

Cisco

Huawei

RingCentral

Verizon

Distributor of the Year (under €500m global sales)

Cloud Distribution

e92plus

Ethos Technology

Flex IT

intY

Midwich

Info Quest Technologies SA

Progress Distribution

Distributor of the Year (over €500m global sales)

ALSO

Arrow

ELKO Grupa AS

Exclusive Distribution

Ingram Micro

Nuvias

Tech Data

Westcon Comstor

Most effective Channel Marketing Activity

Barracuda MSP

Blue-Channel

ConnectWise

Datto

Extra Technology

Kaspersky

Kyocera

Webroot

Security Vendor of the Year

BitDefender

ESET

Kaspersky

Lookout

One Identity

Proofpoint

SolarWinds - Passportal

Sophos

WatchGuard

Webroot

Service Provider of the Year

Agilitas

AWS

ConnectWise

Curvature

Datto

IBM

N-iX

SolarWinds MSP

Software Vendor of the Year

Automation Anywhere

ConnectWise

Huddle

Microsoft

Oracle

Qualitest Group

Veeam

VMWare

Technology Vendor of the Year

Dell EMC

HPE

Kaseya

Pure Storage

Schneider Electric

The European IT & Software Excellence Awards are the only pan-European awards which recognise the crucial role that Channel Partners, distributors, ISVs, Solution Providers and Systems Integrators play in the delivery of real-world solutions. Entries were submitted by the channel, ISVs, Solution Providers and Integrators themselves describing the solution provided. Each entry had to be supported by an endorsement by the client.

To attend the awards ceremony on 19 March 2020 at the Royal Garden Hotel, please book your places at: https://www.iteawards.com/#table-booking

For further information contact:

Alan Norman

Tel: +44 (0) 1895 454 604

Email: alan.norman@iteuropa.com