Data-led approach allows FinancialForce the agility to hire in competitive landscape

Partnership sees FinancialForce deploy global hiring campaign to entice technical expertise

Manchester, UK; 7th February 2022: FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams have announced its 2022 hiring programme with Talent Works, a recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) partner. Together they will develop FinancialForce’s people brand and UK recruitment engine, hiring for innovation roles in Engineering, Product, Sales and Research and Development (R&D).

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, with EMEA headquarters in Harrogate, England, the cloud Salesforce platform company chose Talent Works to support its growth. Following unprecedented demand for roles in technology and R&D, the business is hiring at least 70 roles within its Engineering, Product and Sales teams.

With hiring globally now a candidate's market, FinancialForce was aware that its offering to prospective hires had to go above and beyond the norm. Leveraging Talent Works' data-led approach allowed them the agility and flexibility to understand the desires of candidates and removed points in the recruitment process that might have seen offers rejected. It also enables FinancialForce to see location demands in the new remote working environment.

Talent Works was able to offer on-the-ground support for FinancialForce’s US talent acquisition team when hiring for roles in the UK. Supported by Talent Works’ SVP, Jody Robie offered senior insights and strategy to improve engagement and understanding of the candidates in the market. The Talent Works team then built a digital recruitment marketing campaign targeted specifically to Software Developer candidates communicating innovation messages to technical applicants, and helping FinancialForce to differentiate the roles from others out there on the market.

Kathy Erickson, Head of Global Talent Acquisition at FinancialForce, said: “The recruitment landscape has changed in the last two years, and I’ve never lived through such a busy market, with businesses struggling to fill the gaps in their teams. At FinancialForce we recognised the need to outsource our efforts to ensure we were able to reach the right talent. Being based in the US while searching for talent in the UK has been a hurdle that we have only been able to overcome with the help of Talent Works acting as an extension of our team. The consultative approach of Talent Works has been invaluable, working with us to produce the best outcome for our team in the UK.”

Neil Purcell, CEO of Talent Works, added: “We don’t anticipate hiring to slow down anytime soon, and because of this businesses need to continue to evaluate their hiring and recruitment processes. Even with brands as recognisable as FinancialForce, businesses still need to understand that candidates are looking for so much more than just stability and salary. Understanding what exactly these differentiators are for talent is crucial in hiring success, and without data at the heart of recruitment then many will fall foul to rejections and competitors getting the upper-hand.”

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full colour, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com, and for career opportunities follow the link here: https://jobs.jobvite.com/financialforce/.

#1 PSA by G2; Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research’s 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; Leader in Accounting by G2; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; IDC CSAT Award for SaaS ERP and SaaS Subscription Billing.

About Talent Works

Talent Works enables tech organisations to scale through powerful talent attraction solutions. By embedding themselves into a company’s infrastructure, its unique approach to RPO is a completely scalable resource suited to both growing organisations and more established names. Using a wealth of tech sector-specific expertise, insight and innovation, Talent Works offers a unique mix of employer branding, digital talent attraction and agile recruitment solutions. It helps companies to surround themselves with the talent needed to scale in an increasingly competitive market.

Website: https://www.talent-works.com/

