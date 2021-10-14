Fincons Group and MIA present the annual audio-visual industry event in hybrid format for the second year running, thanks to an innovative digital platform that integrates on-site experience with online

Milan, 14th October 2021 - Fincons Group, an IT business consulting and international system integration company with over 2000 employees in offices across Italy, Switzerland, the US, the UK, France and Germany, has developed an innovative platform that enables hybrid in-person and digital participation for the annual MIA event (International Audio-visual Market), running in Rome 13th - 17th October 2021.

The MIA, fruit of the consolidated joint venture and commitment of ANICA and APA, aims to promote new opportunities for financing and circulation of audio-visual products. To do this, the event offers content screenings, conferences and networking opportunities.

The platform was developed ad hoc by Fincons Group on Amazon AWS and enables the protection of original content screened, eliminating the risk of illicit sharing thanks to its Digital Rights Management (DRM) solution. It also guarantees integration with the direction room for the transmission over a DRM-protected live channel of events typically held within Palazzo Barberini in Rome.

The interactive scheduling system allows users to consult the entire schedule and to create their own agenda of preferred events and videoconferences, while also organizing networking meetings by viewing participants’ real-time availability and choosing whether to carry out the meeting digitally, via chat, or in person. The integrated webinar system also supports round tables and talks. Finally, the platform offers a virtual space for digital booths, thus allowing exhibitors to advertise content and services.

"We are very pleased to be able to count on the collaboration of a solid group like Fincons, whose skills and professionalism have enabled the development and implementation of the MIA Digital platform, a key tool enhancing market experience for participants for the second year in a row,” declares Lucia Milazzotto, Director of MIA Market.

"The MIA DIGITAL platform merges safe in-person with digital experience, thus achieving one of our main objectives: facilitating our customers’ journey towards digital transformation. Fincons shares the clients’ objectives entirely, in the spirit of true partnership, combining this attention to the client with a vision for the future that is based on investment in the integration of emerging technologies and on innovation ", explains Michele Moretti, CEO of Fincons Group.

"Fincons Group’s commitment towards the Media and Broadcast sector is now acknowledged internationally, where our solutions and our innovation-based approach have received numerous industry awards. We are proud to count MIA among the many prestigious companies that we have been able to support in a key sector or us, and we believe that this platform responds to a global market need", confirms Francesco Moretti, Group Deputy CEO and CEO International.

-ENDS-

About Fincons Group

With over 2000 employees worldwide and 38 years of experience, Fincons is an award-winning IT business consultancy, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, digital, technology and operations to a diverse range of industries. In the Media sector, the Group has long term and successful relationships with Tier-1 clients, providing solutions and ICT services covering the entire Digital Supply Chain, from Rights Management, Programming and Scheduling, to Advertising Sales and Omnichannel Video Delivery. Fincons has offices in the UK (London), Italy (Milan, Rome, Bari, Verona, Catania), Switzerland (Lugano, Bern, Zurich, Küssnacht am Rigi), Germany (Munich), France (Paris) and in the US (New York, Los Angeles).