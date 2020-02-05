A great opportunity to share digital transformation experience with other European Banking institutions

Milan, 05 February 2020 - Fincons Group, a leading consulting and system integration company, is a key partner of the 3rd Annual Open Banking and APIs Forum to be held this February (26th-27th) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

This is the ideal platform for Fincons Group to showcase its extensive experience helping banks achieve their digital transformation objectives by providing tailored solutions and by enabling interaction over new digital channels. Their solutions critically enable both core operations and sales networks to become more effective, lean and efficient.

Fincons provides an innovative Digital Integration Hub solution – the Fincons Fast Data Lake – which can greatly help banks support Open Banking and respond to the transparency requirements of PSD2. The solution is designed using the latest Fast Data and Real Time Data Streaming techniques, and provides benefits such as mainframe offloading, front end performance boosting and overcoming limitations in terms of 24x7 availability and other constraints of legacy systems.

The Annual Open Banking and API Forum, now at its third iteration, is the leading Open Banking Event in Europe. Industry leaders, experts and spokespeople for major European banks will be meeting to discuss updates on the implementation of PSD2, to understand the benefits of larger pools of data and information, master the balance between legislative pressure and creativity and understand how to transform the customer experience with AI.

Giuliano Altamura, Head of Financial Services BU of Fincons Group, comments: “We are delighted to be attending this key industry event that gathers industry leaders and some top European banks. It is the ideal context for us to be engaging with the industry by explaining how we have already successfully guided various banks in their path to digital transformation helping them improve the efficiency and security of their operations. We are looking forward to presenting our Fast Data Lake solution to this audience that will surely be receptive to its potential in an Open Banking environment.”

About Fincons Group

Fincons is an award-winning IT system integration company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, digital, technology and operations to a diverse range of industries. In the Financial Services sector, Fincons has long term and successful relationships with the main international software vendors, providing customized solutions for different business processes and supporting its clients during their digital transformation process. With over 1600 employees worldwide and more than 36 years of experience in consulting and system integration, Fincons Group has offices in Italy (Milan, Verona, Rome, Bari, Catania), Switzerland (Küssnacht Am Rigi, Bern, Zurich, Lugano), Germany (Munich), in the UK (London) and US (New York, Los Angeles).