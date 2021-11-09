The future of Hybrid TV showcased in Paris

Milan, 9th November 2021 - Fincons Group, an IT business consulting and international system integration company with over 2000 employees across Italy, Switzerland, the US, the UK, France and Germany, is delighted to announce they have been shortlisted for the 9th HbbTV Symposium and Awards, taking place in Paris 24-25th November, where the company will showcase both in production experiences and latest innovation which are revolutionizing TV as we use to know it.

Fincons Group HbbTV Awards

The two categories Fincons Group has been shortlisted for are:

Best HbbTV scale-up project, for in-production work with Publitalia ADD+, pioneering innovative cross-channel advertising and attribution analysis with top brands, and Best technology innovation in an HbbTV product or service for the first end-to-end HbbTV ADB2 implementation, in partnership with Verance Corporation, delivering HbbTV services to any TV set, including all set-top box scenarios.

At their booth, Fincons, a diamond sponsor for the event, is delighted to showcase the latest fully operative Addressable TV Advertising monetization models and to provide the market with a teaser of new effective technology enablers to reach a wider audience.

Fincons Group will also moderate a roundtable on “ATSC3 and HbbTV: common goals when it comes to business and consumer applications”, providing successful examples of ground-breaking interactive applications to engage citizens, with the participation of leading NextGen TV R-evolution representatives: Madeleine Noland, President at ATSC, Sam Matheny, CTO at NAB, Susi Elkins, Director of Broadcasting and General Manager at WKAR3/PBS, Kerry Oslund, VP Strategy and Business Development at The E.W. Scripps Company and Emily Dubs, Head of Technology at DVB.

"We’re delighted to join top level TV executives at this international event where we’re proud to showcase a range of new real-life applications and innovation pilots from both Europe, where we have been supporting the HbbTV take-off since day one, and the US, where we pioneered the ATSC3 launch. These are major markets for Fincons Group and we are proud to play a key role in driving innovation from both sides of the ocean," declares Francesco Moretti, Group Deputy CEO and CEO International.

"This is a must-attend event for the industry to discover the business opportunities unlocked by emerging technology. From new display formats and linear Dynamic Advertising Substitution to cross-screen advertising re-targeting, to attribution campaigns based on drive-to-store and drive-to-site models, we have a lot of exciting stories to tell" confirms Oliver Botti, Strategic Marketing and Innovation Executive Director at Fincons.

-ENDS-

About Fincons Group

With over 2000 employees worldwide and 38 years of experience, Fincons is an award-winning IT business consultancy, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, digital, technology and operations to a diverse range of industries. In the Media sector, the Group has long term and successful relationships with Tier-1 clients, providing solutions and ICT services covering the entire Digital Supply Chain, from Rights Management, Programming and Scheduling, to Advertising Sales and Omnichannel Video Delivery. Fincons has offices in the UK (London), Italy (Milan, Rome, Bari, Verona, Catania), Switzerland (Lugano, Bern, Zurich, Küssnacht am Rigi), Germany (Munich), France (Paris, Lyon) and in the US (New York, Los Angeles).