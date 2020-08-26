Launches, investments, reports and award wins; it’s been a busy year for Fincons

Milan, 26th August 2020 – Fincons Group, an international system integration consultancy with offices worldwide, is showcasing the year’s many achievements driving the continuous evolution of OTT and HybridTV technologies alongside major international broadcasters, content producers and telcos together with our customers in UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France and the U.S. at IBC.

In spite of the complex global market situation, the Group has in fact continued to invest in innovation for the Media sector and in new resources and teams to continue to bring cutting-edge developments to its clients. In addition to the strategic acquisition of Mondadori Group’s IT Factory unit, bolstering the delivery services offered by the Group in the publishing sector and consolidating the Group’s presence in Italy and France, further notable achievements for 2020 include:

launching its ground-breaking new Smart Digital Platform at CES in January

successfully trialling its Sport Gamification solution and launching a prototype Watch&Buy interactive cooking app specifically designed around the popular CBS This Morning Saturday segment, The Dish, at NAB

winning the prestigious NAB Technology Innovation Award with the Content4All accessibility project for broadcasters.

In addition to all this, Fincons Group shared its expertise in Next Gen TV technology applied to the sports entertainment sector by publishing a content-rich whitepaper illustrating how to increase fan engagement and monetization opportunities. The whitepaper and other resources are available via the Group’s virtual stand: https://bit.ly/2PGCng4

Michele Moretti, CEO of Fincons Group comments: “Although this year has posed a number of challenges to the industry, we have kept our investment in growth and development constant and now have the results to show for it. We are confident that our rich range of activities provides a useful launch pad for more in-depth conversations with the market.”

“We have worked hard to ensure that our investment and growth efforts didn’t miss a beat this year and our new corporate and international structure reflects our efforts to support scalability and development. We are also proud to have cut the ribbon at new office in Paris in early 2020, hot on the heels of our German offices that opened in 2019, in Munich” adds Francesco Moretti, Deputy CEO of Fincons Group.

Oliver Botti, Strategic Marketing and Innovation Executive Director of Fincons Group, concludes: “The key investments put in place in the development of innovative software have continued to come to fruition with the successful launch of our Smart Digital Platform, of a number of new vertical Smart Applications serving our markets, and with growing demand for NextGen Video-Communication Services by non-media markets.”

About Fincons Group

With over 1700 employees worldwide and 37 years of experience, Fincons is an award-winning IT business consultancy, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, digital, technology and operations to a diverse range of industries. In the Media sector, the Group has long term and successful relationships with Tier-1 clients, providing solutions and ICT services covering the entire Digital Supply Chain, from Rights Management, Programming and Scheduling, to Advertising Sales and Omnichannel Video Delivery. Fincons has offices in the UK (London), Italy (Milan, Rome, Bari, Verona, Catania), Switzerland (Lugano, Bern, Zurich, Küssnacht am Rigi), Germany (Munich), France (Paris) and in the US (New York, Los Angeles).

For more information, visit www.finconsgroup.com

