LONDON, UK – Thursday 18th November - Fintech Connect, the UK’s largest fintech show, today revealed the agenda for its 2021 programme.

This year’s line-up for the Leaders Summit includes CEOs from major European challenger banks such as Starling and Ziglu. The virtual event will feature speakers from major banks, challenger banks, fintechs, big techs and brands such as Facebook, Uber, and Barclays. Speaker highlights include:

Leaders Summit

Anne Boden, CEO and Founder, Starling Bank

Mark Hipperson, CEO and Founder, Ziglu

Virtual Event

Ashok Vaswani, CEO Consumer Banking and Payments, Barclays

Russell Pert, Director, Head of Industry, Financial Services and Travel, Facebook

Marijke Nijhoff, Head of Product - Digital Payments, IKEA Group

Andrew Murphy, Group Operations Director, John Lewis Partnership

Alberto Cozer, Senior Global Digital Innovation Manager, Nestlé

Arka Sircar, Director of Strategy, TSB Bank

Vinayak Thakur, Group Product Manager, Risk and Payments, Uber

Alison Harwood, Head of London Branch, Varengold Bank

For the first time ever, the event will be split in to two separate formats, an in-person, invite only, Leaders Summit, taking place on the 30th of November and an accompanying virtual event which will take place from 1st December to 2nd December.

“2021 has been another remarkable year for fintech. As we adjust to a world forever changed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s important that we come together as an industry to share our experiences and understand how best we can work together to ensure the industry reaches its potential,” said Laurence Coldicott, Director of Content at FinTech Connect. “This is why we’re running a hybrid event this year to ensure that the event is as inclusive as possible.”

“The in-person Leaders Summit will bring together a select number of industry leaders who are at the forefront of the innovation taking place at banks, fintechs and merchants. And the virtual event will allow delegates to congregate regardless of location to network and attend key sessions that explore the most pressing issues our industry has to address,” concluded Coldicott.

The Leaders Summit will be held at Central Halls in Westminster and feature talks by executives such as Anne Boden, CEO of Starling Bank who will look at the reimagining of financial services post the new normal, and CEO of Ziglu, Mark Hipperson discussing whether digital currency is part of the UK’s future. There will also be a panel discussion on the topic of diversity, inclusion, and sustainability with senior figures from the London Stock Exchange Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, Mettle and Yobota all taking part.

Premiering at the event will be the ITN Productions film, Responsible Fintech, presented by FinTech Circle CEO, Susanne Chisti. Filmed in the lead up to COP26, the programme explores the impact the fintech sector is having on the race to net zero and the sustainability agenda.

The subsequent, online virtual event will have content sessions split into four pillars - DX Connect, PayTech Connect, Blockchain Connect, and Regtech & Security Connect. Each area will feature key speaker sessions and panel discussions with experts in their respective fields discussing everything from the role of blockchain in the global supply chain, to how corporations are embracing B2B payments in an ever-changing market. You can register to attend here: https://www.fintechconnect.com/events-london/

ABOUT FINTECH CONNECT

FinTech Connect is the UK’s leading fintech conference and is where the global FinTech ecosystem comes to connect. It is where large teams from major financial institutions go to assess the latest innovations in the market, and where fintechs come to accelerate dialogues with digital buyers with responsibility across digital transformation, payments, financial security, regtech and blockchain.

Established in 2015, FinTech Connect attracts 4,000+ delegates, 80+ speakers and 30+ tech demos from industry sectors including payments, retail banking, wholesale banking, lending, insurance and capital markets.

To find out more, or to register as a visitor or sponsor, visit: https://www.fintechconnect.com/events-london/

Twitter: @FinTech_Connect

LinkedIn: FinTech Connect

