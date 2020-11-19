Lighthouse’s low-code approach that puts data at the core, empowers institutions to deliver personalised products and customer journeys in weeks rather than months

Bucharest & London – 19th November 2020: FintechOS, the global technology provider for banks, insurance and financial services companies, today launched Lighthouse, an end-to-end platform that accelerates digital transformation for banks and insurers. Lighthouse includes a range of product and UX enhancements that allows institutions to bring innovation to market faster by removing overdependence on technical teams.

Digital transformation is at the top of the agenda for many banks and insurers, but these strategies are often lengthy, complex, and costly. Rather than undertake long and expensive digital transformation strategies that require high levels of technology expertise and investment, Lighthouse allows institutions to start small, think big and scale fast. With Lighthouse, institutions can develop new digital product lines and customer journey prototypes fast, all while maintaining high levels of security and compliance —ensuring they keep up with demands for digital and personalised customer experiences.

Enhancements include:

Product Factory : Institutions need to digitise new product lines and expand their digital offerings using the wealth of data available at their fingertips. Product Factory addresses this by enabling institutions to use existing data sets to develop customer eligibility requirements and define persona-based product lines. Without writing code teams can add product descriptions, visual elements, prerequisites, etc. using the Formula Engine to deliver a step change in personalisation.

: Institutions need to digitise new product lines and expand their digital offerings using the wealth of data available at their fingertips. Product Factory addresses this by enabling institutions to use existing data sets to develop customer eligibility requirements and define persona-based product lines. Without writing code teams can add product descriptions, visual elements, prerequisites, etc. using the Formula Engine to deliver a step change in personalisation. Enhanced Journey Designer : From creating detailed maps that showcase the entire customer journey to adding onboarding process automation, Enhanced Journey Designer allows commercial business teams to build customer journeys without IT dependence.

: From creating detailed maps that showcase the entire customer journey to adding onboarding process automation, Enhanced Journey Designer allows commercial business teams to build customer journeys without IT dependence. Pre-Built UI Templates : Our UX Accelerators allow commercial teams to prototype designs faster using our pre-defined templates. Creating and testing functional mock-ups, enhancing them with data, and adding custom UI is now as hassle-free as possible.

: Our UX Accelerators allow commercial teams to prototype designs faster using our pre-defined templates. Creating and testing functional mock-ups, enhancing them with data, and adding custom UI is now as hassle-free as possible. Hybrid Data Models & Ecosystem Connectors : Our borderless infrastructure makes it easier for institutions to use and expose any type of data (local, legacy or external) via APIs, using low-code to enhance digital customer journeys.

: Our borderless infrastructure makes it easier for institutions to use and expose any type of data (local, legacy or external) via APIs, using low-code to enhance digital customer journeys. Enhanced Data Security: Lighthouse introduces new level of enhanced security down to attribute level, data anonymisation and sensitive data flagging to ensure permission roles, supporting institutions to being compliant with GDPR regulations.

“Digital transformation is big, slow and expensive. Instead, institutions need to extract value from existing systems, databases, and business logic by thinking big, starting small, and scaling fast,” said Teo Blidarus, Co-Founder & CEO at FintechOS. “Commercial teams should be able to transform by making small but systemic changes that can be scaled rapidly without impacting on operational resilience or requiring millions of euros of investment. Lighthouse is our latest step to empower our customers and their employees with better experiences, services and tools, enabled by new technology, to drive real change - rapidly.”

Lighthouse is being launched at FinVision. FinVision is FintechOS’ annual three-day virtual event showcasing successes, challenges and best practices for financial innovation. The event features over 60 leading speakers and is attended by 1000+ industry professionals

FintechOS

FintechOS is an award-winning end-to-end provider of SaaS-based front, middle and back office financial technology to digitally ambitious banks and insurers.

Unlike providers with lengthy and laborious rip and replace digital transformation strategies that require high levels of technology expertise and investment, FintechOS allows institutions to start small, think big and scale fast. With its unique low-code, plug’n’play approach that puts data at the core, FintechOS empowers banks and insurers to build, seed and scale unique products and customer journeys in weeks rather than months.

FintechOS serves 40+ institutions in 20 markets and four across continents with $85bn in assets under management and has offices in Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Vienna.

To find out more please visit: https://fintechos.com/

