FintechOS platform simplifies third-party integrations and enables data-driven personalization

London, 28 September 2022 - FintechOS, the global leader in high-productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI), today announced that the FintechOS platform is powering top UK insurance provider Admiral’s new digital pet insurance product.

The FintechOS platform – with its composable core blocks, low code/no code ability, cloud native architecture, and pet insurance Accelerator - enabled Admiral to launch quickly.

"Our focus at Admiral is on providing high-quality, high-value products and services to our customers,” says Pritpal Powar, Admiral’s Head of Pet. “With the FintechOS platform, we were able to meet our aggressive launch deadline, while also delivering an innovative digital pet insurance solution.”

Admiral first discussed working with FintechOS in January of this year, with an ambitious target go-live in the second half of 2022. Working closely with FintechOS, Admiral was able to go to market with its new pet insurance product this month.

“We founded FintechOS to enable businesses with a truly customer-centric, data-driven approach to financial products and services,” explains Teo Blidarus, CEO and co-founder, FintechOS. "Admiral’s innovation and customer-centricity are impressive. We're proud to be powering their digital pet insurance product.”

The FintechOS platform offers key advantages over other technologies, including:

Speed-to-market : With FintechOS, Admiral was able to move from conception to launch quickly. The FintechOS platform empowered Admiral with composable core blocks, low-code/no-code ability, cloud native architecture, and a pet insurance Accelerator.

: With FintechOS, Admiral was able to move from conception to launch quickly. The FintechOS platform empowered Admiral with composable core blocks, low-code/no-code ability, cloud native architecture, and a pet insurance Accelerator. Anytime updates : With the FintechOS platform, Admiral product designers can adjust and fine-tune ratings and coverages on their own, via a low-code interface. FintechOS removed Admiral’s dependency on technical teams to implement changes – allowing Admiral to avoid costs and operate at the pace of its business.

: With the FintechOS platform, Admiral product designers can adjust and fine-tune ratings and coverages on their own, via a low-code interface. FintechOS removed Admiral’s dependency on technical teams to implement changes – allowing Admiral to avoid costs and operate at the pace of its business. Data-driven personalization : Supporting Multi Pet policies was a key requirement for Admiral. FintechOS data-driven personalization integrated Admiral's extensive customer data with a digital interface, enabling Admiral to provide hyper-personalized pet coverage.

: Supporting Multi Pet policies was a key requirement for Admiral. FintechOS data-driven personalization integrated Admiral's extensive customer data with a digital interface, enabling Admiral to provide hyper-personalized pet coverage. Ecosystem integrations: With FintechOS, Admiral was able to integrate its pet insurance offering into partner systems with ease.

Admiral is a tier-1 UK-based insurer, set up in 1993, and specializing in car insurance. They are a market leader in innovation, being first-to-market with their revolutionary Multi Cover, and Multi Car packages.

Admiral is a leading Financial Services company covering services such as motor, home, travel, pet insurance, Insurtech, personal loans, car finance and legal services.

Admiral is part of Admiral Group, a FTSE100 Financial Services company with businesses in the UK, Europe and America.

It’s proud to have its headquarters and UK offices in South Wales, with support from colleagues in Halifax, Canada, and Delhi, India.

In the UK it has over 7,500 colleagues and over 6.4 million customers.

Admiral’s website address is www.admiral.com

In 2022, Admiral was named the 4th best workplace in the UK by Great Place to Work®, as well as the 4th best workplace for Wellbeing, and the 3rd best workplace for Women. In 2021 it was the 5th Best Big Company To Work For in the UK in the Best Companies To Work For list.

About FintechOS

FintechOS is the global leader in high-productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI). It helps companies across any domain rapidly launch and manage the next generation of products and services across lending, savings, insurance, investment, and embedded finance.

FintechOS solutions also give companies the ability to reduce cost on outdated core infrastructure, to modernize operations, and to deploy modern customer journeys that offer great customer experience.

The FintechOS portfolio ranges from globally strategic companies like Groupe Société Générale, Vienna Insurance Group or Raiffeisen Bank to game -changing players, such as Oney, eMag, and Howden. The company employs more than 500 people in its offices in London, New York, Amsterdam and Bucharest.

To find out more, visit fintechos.com