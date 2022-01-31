Latest video shows how Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service can access vital information at the scene.

BRACKNELL, UK. 31st January 2022 – When Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) upgraded its Mobile Data Terminals (MDT) to Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 devices in 2018, it was also one of the first fire services in the country to install demountable devices in the rear of the appliances to accompany firefighters when they leave the vehicles. More than three years on and these demountable Panasonic TOUGHBOOK notebooks are regarded as an “operational tool” by the firefighters. DWFRS has over 200 devices in total, with just under 100 demountable devices in its vehicles that it calls Risk Information Tablets (RITs). See the full video story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwzaVLb1gRU.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS)

DWFRS chose the rugged Panasonic TOUGHBOOK notebook, after evaluating over 20 ruggedised and non-ruggedised devices, because it could evolve to meet future needs - with double the memory, the latest Bluetooth technology for the future addition of third-party peripherals and an integrated RFID reader to enable secure but easy-to-use authentication.

Today, the devices are used for a wide range of applications. They can be used to assist fire crews with detailed schematics of vehicles to help them rescue trapped people, accessing site specific risk information, as well as location information on water pipes and hydrants, alongside tools for carrying out community fire safety assessments. Additional applications include the integration of What3Words for specific locations, access to internal systems for email, video communications and intranets and even a simple screen cleaning application where the screen becomes non-responsive for 20 seconds to allow the user to quickly wipe water and grime from the display.

With the Panasonic devices already ESN-approved, the fire service is also ready for the switch to the new Emergency Services Network as it comes online.

