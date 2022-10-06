In the world of corporate purpose, building community is important.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) have become the responsibility of every organization, whether that be private or public. Everyone recognizes the importance, and the potential impact that is made when we all contribute to the communities in which we live and work.

Impact Studio Conference information flyer with woman speaking into microphone

But with so many shifting priorities, regulations, and barriers, how can you break through and launch, manage, and measure a successful program?

There are many factors to consider: How do I get started? How can I measure my impact? What are the best tools to use?

On October, 12, 2022, you can find many of these answers.

Submittable, a social impact platform used by thousands of companies, governments, and philanthropic organizations to manage their social impact programs and maximize their impact, is hosting the Impact Studio Conference for CSR and ESG practitioners. Impact Studio Conference is a free audio conference with an impressive lineup of thought leaders exploring how to build your CSR program (and career) around a clear purpose.

Not only will you hear some incredible conversations with industry leaders, you’ll have the chance to connect with a group of dedicated CSR professionals in an exclusive peer community.

The conference speakers include:

They'll dig into complex topics such as impact measurement, data, employee engagement, and the future of corporate purpose.

Register today to get access to five sessions and one live panel webinar on building your CSR program and career around a clear purpose.

About Submittable

Submittable is a growing social impact platform used by thousands of companies, governments, and philanthropic organizations to manage their social impact programs and maximize their impact.

Submittable has helped big and small organizations worldwide run 134,000 programs and collect nearly 22 million applications to date, and is backed by Accel-KKR, Next Coast Ventures, True Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, StepStone Group and a few other amazing investors.