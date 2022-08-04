NEW YORK - 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands® –Now What?will once again convene in-person on October 25 at Pier Sixty in New York for our ‘high-octane’ conversations with corporate leaders on how they think about and address today’s complex business challenges and changing stakeholder expectations.

How are today’s business leaders leaning in to ESG, sustainability, and corporate purpose with their key stakeholders? This one-day conference offers attendees the opportunity to learn how others are making meaningful changes and driving intentional corporate strategies.

3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands® – Now What?

“Our own experiences over the past two years inform us that conversations inside companies are different,” noted 3BL Forum executive producer Lynne D. Filderman, “and, our main stage will bring to light how companies are re-thinking and re-imaging purpose, ESG, sustainability as stakeholders expect so much more today.”

Join us for the 3BL Media’s premier event, 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands®, featuring CEOs and other senior leaders on a fast-paced stage to explore their ‘why’ and ‘how’ along with insights and perspectives on what we have collectively experienced over the past 2 years. The question we ask is – “Now What?”

1 Day – 50+ Speakers – 1 Stage

Here are just four of the conversations that will take place on the main stage:

Brands Taking Stands and Leadership

This main stage session will examine the anatomy of a decision to take a stand (or not). Leadership requires moral courage to take a stand that impacts the business to the tune of a multiple million dollar loss. What is expected of corporate leaders as we increasingly look to businesses to address complex social challenges?

ESG + Sustainability + Purpose = The Ultimate Silo

Silos don’t work when the issues and challenges demand broader, long-term solutions. From investors to employees to supply chain partners to customers and communities, these stakeholders expect more. This mainstage panel with corporate leaders will uncover what’s required to integrate and embed ESG, sustainability and purpose across the enterprise and how it unlocks innovation.

Is Corporate Purpose Doing What It’s Supposed to Do?

With purpose as the primary principle that shapes and defines the corporate ecosystem, how has ‘purpose’ performed as the corporate ‘north star’? This main stage panel with C-Suite leaders will candidly discuss how they start with purpose and the difficult work that follows.

We Can’t Unlearn What We’ve Experienced, Can We?

Stakeholders are rethinking everything as a result of living through the pandemic with shifting perspectives on the climate crisis, ESG, sustainability, leadership, life-work balance, justice, civic engagement and more. Corporate leaders moved with urgency in the early days of the pandemic and now this is reshaping their timelines to get things done.

PREVIEW OF SPEAKERS

Executives from these top-tier brands and organizations will share their experiences and insights: Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), SAP, Hormel Foods, Whirlpool, AEG, Zeno Group, Kraft Heinz, P&G Fabric Care, HanesBrands, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Logitech, MilliporeSigma, GCI Health, Merck, Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, Idealist, Oportun, Land Betterment, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley Foundation, Partnership with Native Americans, Broadway Unlocked, PBS NewsHour, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose, Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals, and more.

