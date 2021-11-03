Cambridge, UK, November 3 – Database professionals can take the world’s first deep dive into the newly announced SQL Server 2022 at the largest online gathering of data platform professionals, PASS Data Community Summit, taking place November 8 – 12.

At this free online conference, hosted by Redgate Software, Microsoft engineers will host 25 detailed sessions that take attendees on a journey through the new version of the SQL Server platform, which was just announced at Microsoft Ignite 2021.

Microsoft is the Premier Sponsor of Summit and following the recent announcement of SQL Server 2022, this conference will be the community’s opportunity to learn more about the recent product updates from the SQL Server engineering team.

Corporate Vice President, Rohan Kumar and his leadership team will present the Day One keynote “Bridge to a new universe: the end-to-end Azure Data Platform”. Microsoft speakers including Bob Ward, Anna Hoffman, Ajay Jagannathan, and others, will also be presenting new content in sessions and intensive workshops for the first time at this year’s Summit.

Microsoft workshops sold out in record time, but attendees can still select from a range of full-day sessions presented by data industry experts and learn about Azure fundamentals, Database Administration, DevOps, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from 300+ leading data platform experts and rising stars, who will present more than 300 sessions covering topics including Analytics, Architecture, Database Management, Development, Professional Development, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), and more.

Registration is required to access all live and on-demand content through the online event platform, RainFocus – a cloud-based platform that powers some of the largest and most sophisticated event portfolios in the world, including VMware, Cisco, and IBM. Registrants will have free online access to 3 days of general sessions, Learning Pathways, and speaker Q&As, plus Keynotes from Redgate and Microsoft, and well-known industry speaker, Brent Ozar.

Attendees will also get the chance to engage live with likeminded professionals and speakers, in a truly interactive Community Zone. Community members will be immersed into a friendly interactive space where they can make real connections, build relationships, and experience serendipitous chats typical at in-person events. The online video-networking is powered by SpatialChat, an innovative platform that provides immersive networking experiences for conference attendees.

Summit is packed with world-class content that will help attendees level up their data careers. This is the year’s must-attend event for data professionals who want to master new skills and gain knowledge they can leverage immediately. As of publication date, over 12,000 attendees from across the globe are registered for PASS Data Community Summit 2021.

Registration for PASS Data Community Summit is open until the Community Keynote ends at 9:30am ET on Friday, November 12. Register now at passdatacommunitysummit.com

About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by over 800,000 IT professionals around the world and is the leading Database DevOps solutions provider. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day and help them to adopt compliant database DevOps. As well as streamlining database development and preventing the database being a bottleneck, this helps organizations introduce data protection by design and by default. As a result, more than 100,000 companies use Redgate tools, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

